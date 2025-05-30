White House Claims NY Gov. “Caved” on Pipelines, Hochul Says No

ENERGY SERVICES | INDUSTRYWIDE ISSUES | NEW YORK | PIPELINES | REGULATION | STATEWIDE NY | WILLIAMS

May 28, 2025

We’ve got a “he said, she said” situation between President Donald Trump and New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Last week MDN brought you the news that, following several conversations over the previous weekend between Trump and Hochul, that the President had agreed to allow New York to restart a $5 billion windmill project off the coast of Long Island, in return for allowing two pipeline projects to get built in the state, one of them the long-stalled Constitution Pipeline (see Trump Deal Trades NY Offshore Wind for Constitution, NESE Pipes). Trump claims the deal was a quid pro quo—windmills for pipelines. The White House further said that Miss Kathy “caved” on the pipelines. Hochul is now saying that’s not the case, that she never agreed to allow the pipelines to be built, only that she will approve the pipelines IF they meet both federal and state requirements. Which sure sounds like she’s welching on her deal with Trump.

POLITICO says the White House sent it a statement that Hochul “caved” (that specific word) in her deal to restart the idiotic windmill project:

President Donald Trump and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul disagree on what was in their agreement to resume construction on Empire Wind 1. The Trump administration was silent for nearly a week on why it decided to suddenly lift its stop work order for the $5 billion project. But on Friday, the White House fired off a statement to POLITICO’s E&E News claiming that the Democratic governor “caved” to Trump and agreed to allow “two natural gas pipelines to advance” through New York. Hochul, however, says there was no deal — and she will approve the pipelines if they meet federal and state requirements. Her staff said she persuaded Trump by simply presenting the facts on why the 54-turbine offshore wind project is important. “No deal on any natural gas pipeline was reached,” Hochul spokesperson Paul DeMichele said Friday morning. Hochul’s office did not respond to inquiries after the White House statement was released later on Friday. (1)

Yet, now Hochul is backing off her commitment to Trump:

When U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum announced that the Trump administration would lift the stop-work order on Equinor’s Empire Wind project, he said that Gov. Kathy Hochul had expressed her “willingness to move forward on critical pipeline capacity” – sparking speculation that the governor had agreed to approve natural gas pipelines in exchange for the offshore wind project. The governor has denied that she made any such deal, but she has signaled an openness to pipeline projects that have run into issues in New York in the past. Plans for the Constitution pipeline, which would run from Pennsylvania through upstate New York, fell apart in 2020 after the state Department of Environmental Conservation withheld a required clean water permit for the project and legal appeals over the decision proved futile. Even if Hochul now decided to support the Constitution pipeline or similar projects, she wouldn’t necessarily be able to wave a magic wand and change the existing climate laws – but a state agency taking a hands-off approach would have a nullifying effect, according to some experts. “If there was a new application for a Clean Water Act permit, the law says that the state can grant the permit with conditions that it has to be done consistently with the standards in the Clean Water Act,” Moneen Nasmith, senior attorney at Earthjustice, told City & State. “And in New York, the state can deny the permit, also consistent with the Clean Water Act, but the state is also allowed to waive its authority under that part of the Clean Water Act. So New York could opt to not do anything.” Nasmith said that otherwise, it would be very unlikely for lawmakers and the state to adjust environmental regulations to facilitate one project, and key leaders agree that would be a nonstarter. State Senate Environmental Committee Chair Pete Harckham told City & State that he has not been made aware of developments on any new pipelines in New York, but the state’s position is clear. “The policy of New York State is we want to decarbonize our economy, and that means winding down gas and ramping up wind and solar,” he said. The Empire Wind 1 offshore farm was expected to increase the energy supply downstate while aiding the state’s efforts to meet its climate goals. Climate advocates celebrated when the Trump administration blocked its attempt to block the project, but the prospect that approval for Empire Wind 1 could come at the cost of enabling the Constitution pipeline project, which environmentalists worry would increase fossil fuel emissions, has given some advocates pause. Hochul’s office has stressed that no such deal between the governor and Trump over the starkly different projects was made. Instead, she has said that she simply explained to Trump that, between the state’s energy needs and the message that would get sent to international businesses debating investments in the country, the wind project needed to move forward. She left New Yorkers with a similar message in her statement Monday. “I also reaffirmed that New York will work with the Administration and private entities on new energy projects that meet the legal requirements under New York law,” Hochul said. “In order to ensure reliability and affordability for consumers, we will be working in earnest to deliver on these objectives.” (2)

Bloomberg published an article yesterday about this situation, saying it takes “more than a handshake” to build a pipeline. Even if Hochul approves the pipeline, will it get built?

Last week’s agreement allowing construction to resume on a wind farm off the New York coast was another bit of quid pro quo from US President Donald Trump. His administration agreed to lift a stop-work order that threatened to sink Equinor ASA’s $5 billion project. In exchange, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she wouldn’t block new pipelines to bring natural gas from Pennsylvania, according to people familiar with the matter. Thoughts turned to the Constitution pipeline that would have stretched across New York, connecting gas-rich Pennsylvania with energy-constrained New England. But the developer, Williams Co., pulled the plug in 2020 after years of opposition from local regulators and environmentalists. The failed project has become emblematic of how US interstate pipelines are almost impossible to build. Trump said earlier this year he’d like to resurrect Constitution. Back in 2019, during his first presidential term, he even issued an executive order to prevent state regulators from blocking construction. But it will take more than a handshake to get any pipeline built in New York. For starters, Williams has yet to publicly recommit to the project. In March, when Trump first raised the prospect of reviving the pipeline, the company responded cautiously, saying it was interested as long as there was support from regional leaders. Williams didn’t respond to requests for comment last week. It’s no wonder the company is treading carefully. Williams spent eight years trying to advance the 124-mile-long link. Even ironclad assurances from Hochul may fall short of the certainty required, given the gubernatorial election next year. The other issue is permitting. For all of Trump’s efforts to shake up Washington, he hasn’t made a dent in the cumbersome bureaucracy that bedevils US infrastructure projects. The layers of approvals from national, state and local authorities, which can take years to obtain, create boundless opportunities for lawsuits by opponents of the plans. Fixing federal permitting is the purview of Congress. While lawmakers have talked about it for years, they’ve never found enough room for compromise to get it done. Given the partisanship of the Trump era, it’s difficult to imagine that changing soon. (3)

Here’s our take: If Hochul is not willing to approve the Constitution Pipeline and the Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) Project, Trump should shut down the windmill project once again. Do it right away. Get her ironclad agreement (this time), or refuse to allow the windmill project. And the fact remains that the Constitution (and NESE) won’t be built unless Williams wants to do it. The company spent $354 million the first time around on the Constitution before abandoning the project. If Hochul is playing fast and loose with her commitment to build it, Williams will not do it. They can’t afford to take another chance and blow even more money.

(1) POLITICO E&E News/Mike Soraghan (May 27, 2025) – White House claims Hochul ‘caved’ on gas pipelines to save Empire Wind

(2) City & State New York/Austin C. Jefferson (May 23, 2025) – Will NY stop blocking natural gas pipeline following Trump approval of offshore wind farm?

(3) Bloomberg/Joe Ryan (May 27, 2025) – Building a Pipeline in New York Takes More Than Just a Handshake

BOTTOMLINE: And the fact remains that the Constitution (and NESE) won’t be built unless Williams wants to do it. The company spent $354 million the first time around on the Constitution before abandoning the project. If Hochul is playing fast and loose with her commitment to build it, Williams will not do it. They can’t afford to take another chance and blow even more money.