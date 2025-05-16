As a new generation of Africans who had never lived in the official colonial days began to take the reins of power, things slowly began to change. African awareness of their plight was heightened by the growth of cellular telephones and Internet access, and Western-educated Africans began to believe that Africans were capable of – and rightly ought to be – deciding their own futures.

Even today, Western power brokers all too often envision Africans as pawns in their own world games. Take the recent controversy over the 2025 Degrees Global Forum, a massive conference held in Cape Town this month to promote solar radiation modification (SRM) — a geoengineering technology many believe will interfere with the Earth’s atmosphere with possible catastrophic and unpredictable consequences.

A HOME Alliance press release says “SRM is not a neutral scientific endeavor but a neo-colonial political development that reflects deep asymmetries of power, knowledge, and accountability.” Deploying or testing these risky, unproven, and dangerous methods in Africa would turn the continent into a laboratory for manipulating the atmosphere, land, and oceans.

The chutzpah of holding a solar radiation modification conference in a continent that has flatly rejected being a guinea pig clearly demonstrates that the 2025 Degrees Global Forum sponsors (and others) have not gotten the memo: Africans intend to determine their own energy futures.

Who will choose Africa’s energy future? – CFACT

BOTTOMLINE: “Africans intend to determine their own energy futures.”