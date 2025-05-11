The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kenneth Kaminski's avatar
Kenneth Kaminski
7hEdited

Thank goodness we turned that train around, EVs are anything but green. The environmental impacts are as big as ICE vehicles. They are fire hazards and cause excessive wear on our roadways due to their increased weight. Lithium ion batteries are not the future.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture