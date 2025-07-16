The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
25m

Here's CGNP's two-minute opposition speech:

Independent nonprofit intervenor Californians for Green Nuclear Power (CGNP) is a member of the coalition of groups opposing the passage of California SB 540 (Becker, 2025.) Our primary concern is the environmental and ratepayer harms that would result from the increased export to California of electricity generated from PacifiCorp's many coal-fired power plants in and near Wyoming. Coal-fired generation plants cause harmful air and water pollution. PacifiCorp recently disclosed in their first quarter 2025 lobbying disclosure Form 635 they are supporting SB 540.

CGNP believes this is the sixth time that Warren Buffett's PacifiCorp has advocated for CAISO grid regionalization since 2016 for the firm's commercial advantage. Notable previous examples were AB 813 (Holden, 2017) and AB 538 (Holden, 2023.) The California legislature properly rejected those proposed bills. This 17-page bill is opaque and indirect. The bill is only pursuing the necessary condition, namely the establishment of the independent, multistate governing board that would later accomplish CAISO grid regionalization. To clarify, search for the phrase “independent regional” in the May 29 version. The phrase appears 48 times. This is the reason SB 540 should be rejected.

A unanimous 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Hughes v. Talen Energy would imperil the legislation that our nonprofit invested so much time and energy to help enact, SB 846 (Dodd, 2022) if CAISO is regionalized.

The Committee should recall the harm ENRON caused to California's electricity grid and ratepayers via their manipulations about a quarter of a century ago.

Our handout documents a concern regarding PacifiCorp's lobbying disclosures we recently uncovered. CGNP believes that PacifiCorp is not a trustworthy corporation. SB 540 should be rejected.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture