Dear Stephanie: Independent intervenor Californians for Green Nuclear Power (CGNP) appreciates your investigative reporting regarding the conflicts of interest in Senator Josh Becker's sponsorship of the latest CAISO grid regionalization bill (SB 540) supported by Warren Buffett's PacifiCorp.

Since 2016, CGNP has been a tenacious opponent if CAISO grid regionalization. The unanimous 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision Hughes v. Talen Energy established in multistate ISOs, RTOs, or ROs that a state my not have legislation that favors an in-state generator. The reason is federal preemption, as established by the Commerce Clause of the Constitution.

This Supreme Court decision would imperil California legislation that is very important to CGNP, namely SB 846 (Dodd, 2022) which extended Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP) operations at least until 2030. PacifiCorp could go to federal court if CAISO grid regionalization is achieved and likely successfully challenge SB 846. There is a commercial reason for PacifiCorp to make this challenge, namely the prospect of selling more coal-fired power to California entities if DCPP is needlessly closed. Since November, 2014, PacifiCorp has already sold at wholesale almost a billion dollars of its mostly coal-fired power to California entities, most notably CAISO.

Since 2016, CGNP has delivered in-person testimony opposing CAISO grid regionalization in Sacramento. We are passionate about this opposition. Most CGNP members that have spoken out must drive for six hours from San Luis Obispo, which is near DCPP's location. I'm staying at a hotel in West Sacramento. This spring, CGNP delivered in-person SB 540 opposition comments at all three California Senate hearings at the state Capitol. We have also visited many legislator's offices on the date of those hearings. We visited all 40 State Senators offices and many relevant State Assembly offices on our last visit opposing SB 540.

We checked the SB 540 California legislative information website just before leaving for Sacramento at noon on Tuesday. You can imagine our chagrin when we checked again at about 2:00 AM this morning and learned that the SB 540 hearing before the Assembly Utilities and Energy Committee set for 1:30 PM this afternoon had been canceled at Senator Becker's request. Could there be headwinds for the bill? We noted an OpEd supporting SB 540 in the Tuesday Sacramento Bee. There are many half-truths in the OpEd. CGNP can imagine Warren Buffett being the puppet master this OpEd.

CGNP's two-minute opposition speech we were planning to deliver at today's hearing is attached. The speech provides more background.

CGNP will be visiting relevant offices in Sacramento in a few hours.

I'm available for an in-person interview or I could do a phone interview. Please get back to me ASAP.

Gene Nelson, Ph.D. CGNP Senior Legal Researcher and President

Californians for Green Nuclear Power, Inc. (CGNP)

