Williams CEO Confirms NY Gov. Hochul Pledged Support to Build NESE

July 21, 2025

The Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) project is designed to increase Transco pipeline capacity and flows of Marcellus gas heading into New York City and other northeastern markets. Following some intense conversations between President Trump and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, she caved (according to the White House). She agreed to allow two long-stalled pipeline projects—the Constitution and NESE—to get built in NY in return for Trump allowing her to continue to sink $5 billion into an offshore wind project (see White House Claims NY Gov. “Caved” on Pipelines, Hochul Says No). Not long after, Williams, the builder of both projects, asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to reissue a certificate for the NESE project (see Williams Files Request Asking FERC to Reissue NESE Cert in NY, NJ). We now have confirmation that Gov. Hochul is on board and supporting new pipelines in NY—at least for NESE.

Until now, we’ve had a he-said/she-said about what Hochul may or may not have agreed to regarding the construction of both the NESE and the Constitution pipeline projects. There has been no official word from Albany about Hochul’s expressed agreement to support these projects.

However, during a recent interview with Williams CEO Alan Armstrong, he confirmed that he has had several conversations with Gov. Hochul about the NESE project (no word on Constitution) and that she will support “whatever it will take to get us to get those pipelines [NESE] built.” This will clearly not sit well with anti-fossil fuel nutters who threatened Hochul just last week (see Antis Demand NY DEC Delay NESE Pipe Approval – More Comments). Yet clearly, Hochul has endorsed and supports building NESE. And Armstrong believes it will, indeed, get built.

Now, if we could just move the needle on the Constitution Pipeline…

Armstrong reflects on Oklahoma roots and company legacy As he transitions into his new role as chairman of the Williams Companies, Alan Armstrong is emphasizing both the company’s deep Oklahoma roots and its growing national role in meeting future energy demands. “We are, today, I think, the largest public company in Oklahoma,” Armstrong said in an interview with Scott Mitchell. “A lot of the culture that we have and the focus we have on making Tulsa home really started with Joe and John Williams.” Armstrong credited John Williams with setting a long-term vision that prioritized not only business success but community impact. “He really set a culture that was focused not just on being a great company, but also being a great corporate citizen,” he said. Pipeline politics in the Northeast create gridlock While Williams has long been based in Oklahoma, Armstrong said the company is often better known in other parts of the country, especially in states where energy infrastructure is controversial. “We were trying to gain support for the Constitution pipeline, which primarily would help New England states and reduce their dependence on fuel oil and imported LNG,” he said. “But the governor of Massachusetts told me, ‘We don’t really want your natural gas… we want to invest in higher technology, resources for our future.’” Armstrong said that the same region is now calling for help. “I got a call from the governor of Connecticut… and [they] wanted to know why we’re unwilling to build pipeline capacity into the New England states,” Armstrong said. Armstrong added that trucking LNG into New York City has become the norm, which he called “pretty remarkable.” Armstrong said roughly 250 to 500 trucks operate during winter just to deliver gas across bridges into the metro area. “There’s politics, and then there’s real physics,” he said. “And the real physics are hard to hide from.” Data centers pushing demand for faster energy solutions Armstrong said the demand from data centers is skyrocketing and will double by 2030. “That’s the entire metro area of Philadelphia, Armstrong said. “We’re going to have multiple sites that are that scale.” To meet that need, Williams is moving quickly to deploy Caterpillar and Siemens gas turbine units in Ohio and elsewhere. “We’re doing several, 200 to 400 megawatt facilities that were placing those kinds of turbines and gas-fired generation facilities,” Armstrong said. “If you have multiple units, you actually can improve the reliability.” Armstrong said speed is now the most important factor, alongside reliability. Grassroots advocacy and local impact To combat infrastructure opposition, Armstrong said Williams has changed how it approaches community and political challenges. “We’re a company full of engineers. And so, you know, we always solve things, from a technical perspective,” Armstrong said. “We weren’t very skilled at solving political problems.” Now, the company engages directly with unions, community members, and conservation groups. “We’ve encouraged them to bring their own voice to these issues because it’s jobs that they’re having stolen from them,” Armstrong said. “They get that if you constrain power, the price goes up.” Armstrong also emphasized economic development. “In Pennsylvania, this might mean your kids stay home,” Armstrong said. “The ad valorem taxes that we pay that the industry paid is going to go directly into your school district.” Environmentally, Armstrong said Williams is investing in restoration efforts alongside pipeline development. Oklahoma’s strategy and energy future Armstrong praised Governor Kevin Stitt’s “all of the above” energy strategy and called out misinformation campaigns that pit energy sources against each other. “Natural gas, coupled with renewables, can meet the challenge,” Armstrong said. “But poor decisions on infrastructure are what’s driving high prices, not gas costs.” Armstrong said Oklahoma can serve as a model. “If you gave everybody all the power they needed right now, you’d still need more in 24 hours,” he said. The full interview with Alan Armstrong may be found at the top of this article. (1)

As energy demand grows in the U.S., Williams Companies Chairman Alan Armstrong says natural gas pipelines remain a crucial but politically difficult solution, especially for high-cost markets like the Northeast. Speaking with Scott Mitchell on News 9’s Hot Seat, Armstrong discussed the challenges Williams has faced building new pipeline infrastructure, despite access to some of the lowest-cost natural gas in the world, much of it gathered by Williams from producers like Expand Energy in Bradford County, Pennsylvania. “Yet 130 miles away, we have some of the most expensive energy prices anywhere in the country,” Armstrong said. “Because we’ve not allowed ourselves to build the infrastructure into those markets.” Pipeline roadblocks and energy irony Armstrong reflected on past efforts to build the Constitution Pipeline, a project aimed at transporting low-cost gas to New England. He said that while the region depends heavily on fuel oil and imported LNG, political resistance to natural gas infrastructure halted the project. “But I went and met with him, and to his credit, he was frank and clear in his perspective on the issue,” Armstrong said. “He said, ‘Alan, we know your natural gas is a lot lower cost energy source, but we don’t really want it because we want to be able to invest in higher technology resources for the future.” Armstrong added that just last year, Connecticut’s governor called him through a connection from Oklahoma’s governor, asking why pipeline companies wouldn’t build into the region. NESE Project may move forward in New York Armstrong said he’s more optimistic about a current Williams project called NESE, which would loop an existing pipeline through New York Harbor and into Brooklyn and the Bronx. He credited recent productive talks with New York Governor Kathy Hochul. “I do think that project’s going to get built, several good conversations with the governor, with her expressing her support for doing whatever it will take to get us to get those pipelines built,” Armstrong said. Armstrong emphasized that the push for pipeline infrastructure isn’t about undercutting renewable energy projects like wind, but about balancing costs and reliability in urban areas with high energy demands. “They’re having to carry LNG by truck across their bridges in New York City to be able to make deliveries and hold gas pressure into that market,” Armstrong said. “It’s probably close to 500 trucks for the entire area that are running around the clock feeding gas because we’re unwilling to take the political medicine of building pipelines.” (2)

