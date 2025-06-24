Wind Industry Now Destroying 1000-Year Old German Forest That Inspired Grimm Fairy Tales

Germany’s environmentally destructive technocracy.

In the Reinhardswald near Kassel, known as the Fairytale Forest, a previously untouched natural and cultural landscape with trees over 500 years old, is today being irreversibly destroyed. Why? To protect nature and the climate, the wind industry and green proponents claim.

It’s a great environmental tragedy and crime against nature

The region, which plays a central role in the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm, is being transformed into a large-scale industrial construction site comprising of 18 large scale turbines.

To build the 244-meter-high wind turbines, large roads are cut into the forest, thousands of trees felled, slopes leveled and large quantities of gravel piled up on the forest floor. All this will cause irreversible damage and destruction to the forest biotope. Critics and conservationists emphasize that the extent of the destruction goes far beyond what one would expect from the construction of a wind turbine in an open field.

The local population, in particular the seven surrounding communities, are protesting unitedly against the project and have organized themselves into citizens’ initiatives. But despite the opposition and ongoing legal proceedings, construction work is progressing rapidly. The project’s critics say the destruction is taking place under the guise of the energy transition and the concerns expressed by the regional population are being totally ignored.

The Reinhardswald, which once embodied German romanticism, is being turned into an industrial area where nature, culture and history are being lost. The fairy-tale forest is becoming a memorial symbolizing the victory of technocracy over attachment to the homeland and the irretrievable loss of a unique ecosystem.

