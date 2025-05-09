The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

LawyerLisa
2hEdited

Eagle killing by land. Whale killing by sea.

When do we see the moral bankruptcy in green.

Elusive1
5m

WHAT a horrible scenario!

And where are all the loud-mouthed animal rights "activists" standing up to this? Sadly, nowhere to be heard

