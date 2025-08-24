The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Buhmiller's avatar
Michael Buhmiller
1h

Wow this is great enjoyable reading while providing relevant quality information about the California I live in. And, the Power industry I have served with. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture