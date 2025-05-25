The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
4h

Thank you for this news, which gives reason for optimism. 14 months ago, CGNP published an article in its GreenNUKE Substack, "Why is Grid Inertia Important? Without sufficient synchronous grid inertia, the grid becomes unstable and a blackout occurs." https://greennuke.substack.com/p/why-is-grid-inertia-important

This article has become the most popular article in the GreenNUKE Substack.

In light of the Iberian Peninsula blackout, CGNP has been working to educate California legislators and their staff regarding the importance of synchronous grid inertia (SGI.) During the last month, we have made three trips. We delivered opposition testimony regarding Warren Buffett's SB 540 (Becker, 2025) at three hearings. During those three visits, we have made well over 100 legislative office visits with the message that California needs to keep its last nuclear power plant (Diablo Canyon Power Plant) running to insure that California maintains sufficient SGI. The alternative is obtaining the needed SGI from Warren's mostly coal-fired power plant fleet. (California has been advancing towards high mid-day solar and wind generation, just like Spain or Germany.) CGNP explained that Warren's SB 540 would allow him to repeal in federal court California legislation such as SB 846 (Dodd, 2022) if California enters into a multistate ISO or RO again. (The GreenNUKE Substack at https://greennuke.substack.com/ contains the background articles.) The legislative staff seems to be now understanding CGNP's message, despite Warren Buffett's PacifiCorp being the third biggest California lobbyist in 2024.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture