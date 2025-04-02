Author

Senior lecturer in Economics / Institute for Climate Risk and Response, UNSW Sydney

Disclosure statement

Timothy Neal does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Partners

UNSW Sydney provides funding as a member of The Conversation AU.

View all partners

We believe in the free flow of information

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Republish this article

Copy link

Email

X (Twitter)

Bluesky

Facebook

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Print

The damage climate change will inflict on the world’s economy is likely to have been massively underestimated, according to new research by my colleagues and I which accounts for the full global reach of extreme weather and its aftermath.

To date, projections of how climate change will affect global gross domestic product (GDP) have broadly suggested mild to moderate harm. This in part has led to a lack of urgency in national efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

However, these models often contain a fundamental flaw – they assume a national economy is affected only by weather in that country. Any impacts from weather events elsewhere, such as how flooding in one country affects the food supply to another, are not incorporated into the models.

Our new research sought to fix this. After including the global repercussions of extreme weather into our models, the predicted harm to global GDP became far worse than previously thought – affecting the lives of people in every country on Earth.

New analysis shows how climate change will affect people in all countries. AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Weather shocks everywhere, all at once

Global warming affects economies in many ways.

The most obvious is damage from extreme weather. Droughts can cause poor harvests, while storms and floods can cause widespread destruction and disrupt the supply of goods. Recent research has also shown heatwaves, aggravated by climate change, have contributed to food inflation.

Don’t let yourself be misled. Understand issues with help from experts

Get the newsletter

Heat also makes workers less productive. It affects human health, and disease transmission, and can cause mass migration and conflict.

Most prior research predicts that even extreme warming of 4°C will have only mild negative impacts on the global economy by the end of the century – between 7% and 23%.

Such modelling is usually based on the effects of weather shocks in the past. However, these shocks have typically been confined to a local or regional scale, and balanced out by conditions elsewhere.

For example, in the past, South America might have been in drought, but other parts of the world were getting good rainfall. So, South America could rely on imports of agricultural products from other countries to fill domestic shortfalls and prevent spikes in food prices.

But future climate change will increase the risk of weather shocks occurring simultaneously across countries and more persistently over time. This will disrupt the networks producing and delivering goods, compromise trade and limit the extent to which countries can help each other.

International trade is fundamental to the global economic production. So, our research examined how a country’s future economic growth would be influenced by weather conditions everywhere else in the world.

International trade is fundamental to the global economic production. James Gourley/AAP

What did we find?

One thing was immediately clear: a warm year across the planet causes lower global growth.

We corrected three leading models to account for the effects of global weather on national economies, then averaged out their results. Our analysis focused on global GDP per capita – in other words, the world’s economic output divided by its population.

We found if the Earth warms by more than 3°C by the end of the century, the estimated harm to the global economy jumped from an average of 11% (under previous modelling assumptions) to 40% (under our modelling assumptions). This level of damage could devastate livelihoods in large parts of the world.

Previous models have asserted economies in cold parts of the world, such as Russia and Northern Europe, will benefit fromwarmer global temperatures. However, we found the impact on the global economy was so large, all countries will be badly affected.

A warm year across the planet causes lower global growth. Pictured: wilted corn crops during drought. wahyusyaban/Shutterstock

Costs vs benefits

Reducing emissions leads to short-term economic costs. These must be balanced against the long-term benefits of avoiding dangerous climate change.

Recent economic modelling has suggested this balance would be struck by reducing emissions at a rate that allows Earth to heat by 2.7°C.

This is close to Earth’s current warming trajectory. But it is far higher than the goals of the Paris Agreement, and global warming limits recommended by climate scientists. It is also based on the flawed assumptions discussed above.

Under our new research, the optimal amount of global warming, balancing short-term costs with long-term benefits, is 1.7°C – a figure broadly consistent with the Paris Agreement’s most ambitious target.

Avoiding climate change has short-term costs and long-term benefits. Dany Bejar/Shutterstock

Changing course

Our new research shows previous forecasts of how such warming will affect the global economy have been far too optimistic. It adds to other recent evidence suggesting the economic impacts of climate change has been badly underestimated.

Clearly, Earth’s current emissions trajectory risks our future and that of our children. The sooner humanity grasps the calamities in store under severe climate change, the sooner we can change course to avoid it.

Helping you understand the news

When complicated stories are in the news, The Conversation is especially relevant. Our editors specialize in finding experts and helping them write articles explaining the key concepts clearly, but always accurately, based on years or decades of study. The future of AI is a perfect example of this. There’s been a lot of facile analysis in the media from pundits who either position it as the greatest advancement of all time or posit horror stories about it running amok. But readers of The Conversation have benefitted from thoughtful analysis and research from dozens of experts, from disciplines ranging from information retrieval to ethics, law, education to art. If you give today, we'll send you two e-books. The first compiles seven of our most insightful articles on the future of work, ranging across topics from the impact of generative AI to how workers are taking more control over their work lives. The second brings together articles on the wisdom of ancient texts. It’s our way of thanking the readers who make what we do possible, and it will enable us to continue toprovide this trustworthy journalism for free to readers around the world. Thank you.

BOTTOMLINE: “Models are like experts. If an expert or a model makes predictions about anything in which humans are involved they will be wrong most of the time. Their sophisticated predictions are accurate no more than would be generated by a blind dart-throwing chimp.”