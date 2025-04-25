The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tuco's Child's avatar
Tuco's Child
9h

They are the bloodsuckers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robin Landry's avatar
Robin Landry
2h

What doesn’t the climate change hoax cause? Dandruff?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Stephen Heins
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture