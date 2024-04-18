Thanks to your support, The Heartland Institute is not only impacting this great country, our research and outreach on climate change is exerting influence on a global level.



Most recently, I spoke in Strasbourg, France, at a special European Union (EU) Parliament session in opposition to a bill that would require the EU to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 (pictured below). The results were amazing!

As you and I know, a bill like this would have a profoundly negative impact on the European economy. Moreover, it would cause the price of all European goods and services to skyrocket. Most importantly, such a bill would create pressure on America to follow suit.



Let me back up and tell you how I ended up speaking against legislation based on climate alarmism and bad science in front the EU Parliament.





It all started when Heartland’s book, Climate at a Glance, made its way into the hands of two Austrian Members of the European Parliament, Roman Haider and Harald Vilimsky. Roman and Harald then reached out to me and a friendship and strategic partnership was born.



These gentlemen met me in Florida in February 2023 for Heartland’s International Conference on Climate Change and later that year came to Heartland’s headquarters outside Chicago. Roman, Harald, Heartland Vice President Jim Lakely, and I spent a full day strategizing about how to put the brakes on climate extremism and harmful energy policies in the European Union.



During a subsequent trip to the United States, Harald introduced me to some Hungarian Members of the European Parliament and other Hungarian policymakers. Over cocktails in New York City, I provided facts and talking points to combat an upcoming bill that would require the European Union to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.



The net zero bill was scheduled for a vote in late March of this year. Roman and Harald arranged the special session at the EU Parliament a week before the vote. Prior to the session, Roman and Harald warned that the legislation had enough support to be voted into law. Can you guess who the key votes were?



You got it! The Hungarian delegation!



Though generally conservative, the Hungarians had reluctantly indicated they would support the net zero legislation, largely so they would have a seat at the table.



Roman and Harald ensured that the Hungarians would be attending my talk during the special session. They also arranged for a large contingent of conservative Hungarian media to attend. Finally, Roman and Harald arranged for some one-on-one and small group informal conversations for me with the Hungarians before and after the special session.



Just a week later, European media reported that in a surprise development, the Hungarian delegation had changed their minds and would no longer support the net zero bill. The bill ended up being tabled!



Make no mistake, your financial support played a direct role in this victory. Without your donations, I would not be able to build these strategic relationships, speak around the world, and stop climate extremism from being passed into law.



THANK YOU!



