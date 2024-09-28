GREEN TECH

Guest Blogger

From the DAILY SCEPTIC

by Will Jones

Heat-pump sales in Europe plummeted by 47% in the first half of the year, as fewer households switched from gas boilers. The Telegraph has more.

Just 765,000 heat pumps were sold in 2024 across the 13 European countries that represent 80% of the market, the European Heat Pump Association said.

Over the same period in 2023, 1.44 million heat pumps were sold in countries including France, Italy, Germany and Sweden.

It means fewer than 1.5 million heat pumps are likely to be sold in 2024, which is the lowest level since 2019.

Sales were hit by dropping gas prices, which soared after Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine in 2022, wavering government subsidies and the cost of living crisis.

After the war began, the EU set a target of installing at least 10 million more heat pumps by 2027 as part of efforts to lessen its dependence on Russian gas but a subsequent boom in sales is now over.

The U.K. Government is reported to be planning to introduce heat-pump targets in Britain next year in what has been branded a “boiler tax” on households.

Homeowners in countries such as Germany rebelled against government drives to install more of the green technology, which is expensive to set up, during the cost of living crisis.

Olaf Scholz’s under-fire coalition has since watered down its proposals to make heat pumps compulsory from 2024 in the face of public anger.