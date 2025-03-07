*Norris, obviously

IRINA SLAV

MAR 3

There are energy writers — and publications — whose work I follow with genuine interest and a desire to learn more about that area. There are also energy writers — and publications — I follow mostly for the laughs, and the people writing the IEA reports are not the only ones.

Here’s a recent piece by one of my favourite: Asia's falling crude oil imports challenge 2025 demand forecasts. The author of this story argues in a very determined way that the slump in oil imports to China and India over the first two months of the year spell doom and gloom for oil demand for the rest of the year.

The reasons: “The world's second-largest economy has struggled to build economic growth momentum since emerging from its strict COVID-19 lockdowns, with property construction a key weak sector.

But the rapid switch to electric and hybrid cars has also trimmed gasoline demand growth, and the same is occurring for diesel demand given the increasing adoption of trucks powered by liquefied natural gas.”

This is an admirable attempt at managing a, shall we say, certain narrative aimed at strengthening the perception of a transition going well and oil’s impending demise. Well, it would’ve been admirable if it had contained a few more facts, such as the actual reason for the dip in oil imports, or, as a fellow Oilprice author dubbed it, Biden’s farewell sanctions.

The cost of shipping Russian crude to China tripled following that farewell package, Bloomberg told us all a month ago. That’s kind of bound to affect import volumes and, indeed, affect them it did, but do narrative managers care? No, they do not. They have a narrative to save. Alas, this is getting harder as not just Bloomberg but other transition devotees begin admitting that oil demand remains rather strong. Reuters would probably add “unexpectedly” or “surprisingly” to a headline along these lines. Of course, it’s neither unexpected nor surprising in the least.

Consider this report from none other than Wood Mackenzie, formerly of reputable energy analysis fame, more recently suspiciously pro-windosolar. Why upstream companies might break their capital discipline rules, the outlet’s analysts wrote in mid-February, subheading that unexpected and surprising headline with “Pressure will intensify to invest more in a slow transition.”

As usual, my eye is on the modal verb. The fact that Wood Mac used a straight will rather than the climate changeist media’s favourite may already says a lot. The report itself says a lot, too, most notably that in order to respond to demand, oil companies would have to tap not just the cheapest available resources but even higher-cost deposits.

The significance of that statement lies in the fact that for years Wood Mac has been banging on about ‘“stranded assets” because oil demand ist soon to be kaput and all that. For years. But no more. When the tide turns, the tide turns well and good — although an avalanche would be a more appropriate metaphor.

Take commodity trading companies. All of the majors in that field have been rather upbeat about oil and gas demand. They’ve been making billions from oil and gas demand. Last month, one of them dropped a narrative bomb, saying that oil demand was going to remain at current levels until 2040. At least. Not just this, but demand will continue to rise until 2030, before plateauing and beginning to decline around the middle of next decade — only to return to 2025 levels by 2040.

The author of that prediction is Vitol, which sums up physical reality in the title and subheader of its report as follows: “Ambition globally to limit climate change is driving efforts to reduce oil consumption. However, population expansion, economic growth and urbanisation continues to increase demand for transport, plastics, chemicals and energy, and hence oil. The availability of sustainable solutions and the cost of adopting these will determine how decarbonisation will transpire over the next 15 years.” To me, this is one of the most succinct summaries of the world as it actually is.

It was after this report that Wood Mac published its own analysis, calling for a sizable addition of 6 million barrels daily in global supply — for the period until 2050, no less. Also, “Investment would initially focus on lower-cost advantaged resources. But as these are consumed, supply will increasingly have to come from higher-cost plays, with clear implications for oil and gas prices.”

I feel compelled to point out Stuart Turley’s law here, stating that the more so-called renewables we build, the more oil and gas we consume. And, I might add, the more we spend on even more oil and gas, OPEC+ spare capacity and all. Per Wood Mac, whose report I’m having too much fun with, “we estimate global investment in upstream will have to increase by 30% to deliver the incremental supply, from US$500 billion a year currently to US$660 billion.” Stranded assets, anyone?

Amusingly, some analysts continue to chant about that spare capacity. Take HSBC’s head of European oil and gas research, who told Reuters recently that “Unless supply is severely disrupted, price spikes should remain capped by the vast scale of OPEC+ spare capacity – this is what happened in October 2024 during the latest flare-up of tensions between Iran and Israel.” The assumption here is that as soon as oil consumers say “Please”, OPEC+ will dig into that “vast scale of spare capacity.” Which they won’t.

But speaking of Reuters, the avalanche must be gathering strength because last week, the climate cult outlet published this article: Climate policy requires a more realistic approach. Authored by financial historian Edward Chancellor, the article pretty much devastates the narrative others at Reuters are trying so hard to uphold. Here’s the lead.

The pursuit of net zero carbon emissions has been a resounding failure. Despite trillions of dollars spent on renewable energy, hydrocarbons still account for over 80% of the world’s primary energy and a similar share of recent increases in energy consumption, according to The Energy Institute. Coal, oil and natural gas production are at record highs. Emissions of greenhouse gases continue to rise inexorably. The financial markets were already losing confidence in the energy transition before Donald Trump returned to the White House. A more realistic approach to climate policy is urgently needed.

I’m not even sure devastate is the right word here. That single paragraph destroys, shatters, ravages, and lays waste to the narrative that the transition is, per one recent WSJ propaganda piece, “unstoppable”.

Yes, indeed, the “clean energy revolution”, per that WSJ thing, is so unstoppable that, per the FT, “The amount of new wind capacity added to grids in Europe has fallen for two consecutive years and was 13 per cent lower last year than the record set in 2022, according to trade body WindEurope. After years of record growth, the rate of new solar farms being added to the grid in the EU slowed by 92 per cent last year, according to SolarPower Europe.”

But the EU’s pouring another 100 billion euro into wind and solar, and I’m sure that will totally work to keep the revolution unstoppable, while member states also “do a surge in defence spending,” per Ursula of the Commission. Yeah. Sure. No oil necessary for that.