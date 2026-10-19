Heins’ Weekly MVP Award: Dr. Chris Keefer

The Emergency Doctor Who Would Not Let the Lights Go Out

Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, WI

A Toronto emergency-room physician spends his nights and weekends treating the results of energy poverty—asthma attacks from bad air, heart attacks from cold homes, the ordinary injuries that come when people live without reliable power.

By day, and on every spare hour, the same man has spent the last six years arguing that one particular technology keeps the lights on, the air clean, and the jobs Canadian. That man is Dr. Chris Keefer, and this week he is the MVP of energy humanism.

Keefer practices emergency medicine at St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Toronto. He trained at McMaster and the University of Toronto. He is not a nuclear engineer. He is not an industry lobbyist. He is a doctor who, until roughly 2018, shared the default progressive suspicion of nuclear power.

Then his son was born. He looked at the climate problem the way a clinician looks at a patient: what actually works, at scale, without making the patient sicker.

What he found in his own province was inconvenient. Ontario had shut its coal plants—the largest coal station in North America among them—between 2003 and 2014. Smog days in Toronto dropped from dozens a year to near zero. Nuclear supplied the bulk of the replacement power.

The CANDU reactors that made the coal phase-out possible also produce medical isotopes that sterilize a large share of the world’s single-use medical devices and treat cancers, including the prostate cancer that took Keefer’s own father. The air got cleaner. The grid stayed reliable. The facts did not match the tribal story.

In 2020 Keefer and Chris Adlam founded Canadians for Nuclear Energy (C4NE). They launched the Save Pickering campaign at a moment when almost everyone said the four units at Pickering B—roughly 2,000–2,200 MW—were finished. Decommissioning was scheduled for 2025.

Industry voices told the small volunteer group they were wasting their time or even harming the sector. Keefer’s group wrote the “Save Pickering” report, walked it into government offices, and kept talking about jobs, clean air, medical isotopes, and the simple arithmetic of firm power.

They were vindicated. In late 2025 the Ontario government approved the full refurbishment of Pickering B. The budget is $26.8 billion. More than 90 percent of the spending stays in Canada. Official estimates put construction employment at roughly 30,500 jobs annually and sustained operations employment in the thousands.

The refurbished station is projected to deliver up to 2,200 MW—enough for more than two million homes—and add tens of billions to Canadian GDP. Site construction began in September 2026. The reactors that were supposed to be scrap will now run for another generation.

That is the practical definition of energy humanism. Keefer and C4NE did not invent a new reactor. They insisted that the one Canada already owns, already runs well, and already refurbishes on time and on budget at Bruce and Darlington should not be thrown away.

CANDU’s domestic supply chain, its ability to use natural uranium, and its side production of isotopes are features, not bugs. Refurbishment is the cheapest, fastest, lowest-risk clean megawatt available. Closing the plant would have replaced firm power with gas and imported technology. Keefer said so early, often, and with data.

He does the same work in public. The Decouple podcast (and the related WeCANDUIt! series) has become a place where engineers, operators, and policy people talk about energy systems without the usual catechism.

Keefer interviews people who built reactors under budget and ahead of schedule, people who understand financing, people who know the difference between a modular design that is already proven and one that is still on a slide deck. Decision-makers in Ottawa, Washington, and Canberra listen.

He has testified before parliamentary committees. He continues to argue that Canada should not turn its own licensed, indigenous-supported nuclear sites into branch plants for foreign designs when it already possesses a world-class reactor it owns outright.

Doctors for Nuclear Energy, which Keefer directs, makes the public-health case plain. Nuclear plants do not produce the particulate and smog that fill emergency departments. They do produce the isotopes that let modern medicine function. An emergency physician who has watched both the old coal-driven asthma seasons and the modern sterile-supply chain understands the difference in his bones.

None of this required Keefer to abandon concern for the climate or for workers. It required him to notice that Ontario’s nuclear fleet had already delivered one of the largest, fastest, and most successful decarbonizations in North America while creating high-skill union jobs and domestic industrial capacity.

It required him to notice that the cheapest clean megawatt is usually the one you already have and can rebuild. It required him to notice that energy abundance is a public-health intervention.

This Energy Humanist Thinks:

• Reliability is a medical necessity. Hospitals, homes, and clean cooking all fail when the power fails. • The cleanest megawatt is the one already built, already licensed, and already producing isotopes and wages. • Domestic technology and domestic supply chains are not nostalgia; they are energy security and employment. • Doctors who treat the consequences of energy poverty are allowed—and obligated—to say which technologies reduce that poverty. • Campaigns that look impossible in year one can look obvious in year six when the jobs, the air, and the electrons are counted.

Chris Keefer still works shifts in the emergency department. He still hosts the podcast. He still argues, with numbers and with patience, that Canada should keep and expand the nuclear capacity that cleaned its air, employed its trades, and supplied its medicine.

For that plain work, done against the odds and now vindicated in concrete and steel at Pickering, he is this week’s MVP.