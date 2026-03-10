The Word Merchant

3h

Mr. Heins, thanks for the article. It certainly exposes worthy, wonderful aspirations. My own opinion is any change in Main Stream Media ("MSM") narratives about the non-existent "climate crisis", the supposed evils of hydrocarbon usage, and the goldilocks no-downside-whatsoever to Ruinables, narratives will not occur until everyone else has long since changed their views.

I doubt the catastrophic failures of Ruinable pursuits such as the Iberian blackouts, the world high electricity prices in Britain, or the de-industrialization of Germany have changed any of the narratives coming from the MSM.

2h

100%!

