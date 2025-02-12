Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

FEB 12

Enabled by the grifters, the Church of Climate has had a great run, propagandizing so thoroughly as to convince weak politicos they had no choice but to go along for appearances sake. But, as reality has begun to bite and all have slowly realized what ‘climate action’ means to their lives, and how it is all tied to arbitrary goals and models created in the hubris of imagining man can control the universe, everyone is suddenly taking a step back.

Politicians now turning their backs on climate protesters

Here is the evidence from a short article in the Australian press:

Nearly all nations missed a UN deadline Monday to submit new targets for slashing carbon emissions, including major economies under pressure to show leadership following the US retreat on climate change. Just 10 of nearly 200 countries required under the Paris Agreement to deliver fresh climate plans by February 10 did so on time, according to a UN database tracking the submissions. Under the climate accord, each country is supposed to provide a steeper headline figure for cutting heat-trapping emissions by 2035, and a detailed blueprint for how to achieve this. Global emissions have been rising but need to almost halve by the end of the decade to limit global warming to safer levels agreed under the Paris deal.

So, it was all an act. But, then, we knew that didn’t we? The only people surprised and alarmed are the true believers and supposed journalists who bought into the propaganda, thought it was all about saving the planet, and trusted the politicos who said they were committed to changing the very climate.