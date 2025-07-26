Hey California, Forest Fires Release Massive Amounts of Carbon Dioxide into Your Atmosphere

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

Forest fires release massive amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, often rivaling or exceeding emissions from entire countries or sectors in peak years. For instance, in 2023 alone, global wildfires emitted around 2,170 megatonnes of carbon, with extreme events like those in Canada contributing about 640 million metric tons—comparable to many nations' annual fossil fuel emissions.

Over the past two decades, wildfires have accounted for roughly 7.32 billion metric tons of CO2 globally, representing a significant chunk of total emissions. Yet, these contributions are frequently downplayed or sidelined in mainstream environmental discussions, particularly by what some critics call the “green propaganda machine.” This selective focus aligns with broader narratives prioritizing blaming human fossil fuel use for rising CO2 levels, while treating forest fire emissions as secondary or even “natural” phenomena that don’t warrant the same scrutiny.

One primary reason forest fires aren’t heavily blamed is the emphasis on distinguishing between anthropogenic (human-caused) emissions from fossil fuels and “natural” sources like wildfires. Fossil fuel combustion is portrayed as an unnatural addition to the carbon cycle, injecting ancient carbon that’s been locked away for millions of years. In contrast, forest fires are seen as part of Earth’s ongoing carbon flux—releasing carbon recently absorbed by vegetation. This framing allows environmental advocates to argue that fire emissions are temporary, as regrowing forests can theoretically reabsorb much of the released CO2 over time, potentially making the net impact neutral in the long run.

In California, they started spending tens of billions of dollars on renewables and their infrastructure, while funding their forest management efforts was 1/100 that amount. In fact, the Little Hoover Report in 2018 highlighted the history of California’s poor forest management.

The Hoover Report stands as a reminder of the reality that severe, frequent fires—exacerbated by poor forest management—can lead to permanent losses in forest cover, turning former carbon sinks into ongoing sources. Skeptics note that this distinction conveniently ignores how human activities, like arson or neglected land policies, ignite many fires, making them indirectly anthropogenic without fitting the fossil fuel blame game.

Another factor is the political and ideological agenda behind climate messaging. Mainstream green movements often frame CO2 emissions as a crisis driven solely by industrial activity, energy production, and consumerism. This justifies policies like carbon taxes, renewable mandates, and restrictions on affordable fossil fuels. Highlighting forest fires’ role could dilute this narrative by shifting attention to issues like inadequate forest thinning, controlled burns, or land-use policies—problems that don’t necessarily require dismantling energy systems or imposing economic burdens on everyday people.

For example, critics argue that blaming fires on “climate change” (a catch-all for AGW) amplifies calls for global emission cuts, ignoring that historical fire suppression has built up fuel loads, leading to more intense blazes regardless of temperature trends. This selective ignorance helps maintain pressure on energy sectors, exacerbating energy poverty in developing regions where reliable, cheap power is vital for lifting people out of hardship.

From a skeptic’s viewpoint, this omission ties into broader concerns about energy humanism—the idea that human flourishing depends on abundant, affordable energy rather than restrictive green policies prioritizing abstract environmental goals over real-world needs. Suppose forest fires’ emissions were given equal weight. In that case, it might expose inconsistencies in the AGW hypothesis: why panic over human CO2 when natural events release comparable amounts without triggering the same “crisis” rhetoric? Some analyses show that in extreme years, wildfires can emit hundreds of times more CO2 than human activities in affected areas.

Yet, these aren’t tallied against national climate targets in the same punitive way. This double standard fuels skepticism, suggesting the focus on fossil fuels is more about control and economic reshaping than genuine environmental balance.

Critics also note that media and advocacy groups amplify fire-climate links to push alarmism, while downplaying forest management failures. For instance, fires have been attributed to drought and warming in regions like California or Australia. Still, skeptics highlight decades of policies that prevented natural or controlled burns, allowing deadwood to accumulate. This creates hotter, more emissive fires, but the blame is redirected to “climate denial” rather than policy shortcomings.

Ultimately, ignoring forest fires’ carbon footprint protects the green agenda from scrutiny, ensuring the spotlight stays on fossil fuels and away from solutions that don’t involve curbing energy access for the vulnerable.

US Forest Fire Details:

Hey California

Over the last five years, from 2020 to mid-2025, California and the broader US West have endured a series of devastating wildfires, exacerbated by drought, high winds, and human factors, burning millions of acres and causing widespread destruction. In 2020, the Western US saw an unprecedented season with over 10 million acres scorched, including California’s August Complex Fire, which consumed over 1 million acres across multiple counties, destroying 935 structures and claiming one life due to lightning strikes; other major California blazes that year included the SCU Lightning Complex (396,625 acres), LNU Lightning Complex (363,220 acres with six fatalities), North Complex (318,935 acres, 15 deaths), and Creek Fire (379,895 acres).

Beyond California, Oregon’s Santiam Fire burned 402,592 acres, destroying over 1,500 structures and killing five, while Washington’s Pearl Hill Fire torched 223,730 acres. The 2021 season featured California’s Dixie Fire, the second-largest on record at 963,309 acres, razing 1,311 structures amid powerline issues, and the Caldor Fire (221,835 acres, 1,003 structures lost); Oregon’s Bootleg Fire also ravaged over 413,000 acres that year.

By 2022, activity dipped below averages with California’s McKinney Fire (60,138 acres, four deaths), Mosquito Fire (76,788 acres), and Oak Fire (19,244 acres). In 2023, fires like the York (93,078 acres across California and Nevada), Smith River Complex (95,107 acres into Oregon), and SRF Lightning Complex (50,198 acres) highlighted cross-state impacts. The 2024 season intensified again, with the Park Fire scorching 429,603 acres in Northern California due to arson, destroying 709 structures; other notables included the Borel (59,288 acres), Bridge (56,030 acres), and Line Fires (43,978 acres), contributing to over 1 million acres burned statewide.

Early 2025 brought a shocking start with Santa Ana wind-fueled blazes in Southern California, such as the Palisades Fire (23,448 acres, 6,837 structures destroyed, 12 fatalities) and the Eaton Fire (14,021 acres, 9,418 structures lost, 17 deaths), marking some of the most destructive events in state history despite lower acreage.

These fires have collectively resulted in billions of dollars in damages, thousands of structures being razed, dozens of fatalities, and severe air quality issues, underscoring ongoing challenges from climate trends and forest management in the region.