Guest post by Jim Willis of Marcellus Drilling News.

Bloomberg is reporting that White House officials have restarted discussions about potentially declaring a national “climate emergency” in order to unlock sweeping federal powers in order “to stifle oil development.”

Yeah, you read that right. The Bidenistas want to destroy the U.S. oil industry. Declaring an emergency would grant the president sweeping powers that “could be used to curtail crude exports, suspend offshore drilling, and curb greenhouse gas emissions.”

These radicals are over-the-top drunk on power. They are authoritarian (communist) to their core. They are the opposite of what this country was founded on — freedom.

Do you see how dangerous these people are? Can you, in good conscience, consider (even for a microsecond) returning them to office for another four years?! If you can, you’re crazy! The Biden radicals are on a mission to destroy fossil energy by using the excuse of global warming. They are authoritarians. They are out of control. This must stop and we can stop it in November — if the country lasts that long. God help us.

Editor’s Note: The radicals in the Biden Adminstration who desperately want this “climate emergency” for the sake of advancing totalitarianism are all Obamabots; the same radicals who wanted to do it during Obama’s presidency but didn’t dare. Now, with old incompetent Joe just blindly taking orders they do dare, as it won’t damage the Obama legacy. The Biden Adminstration is simply a case of Obama whispering into Biden’s ear.