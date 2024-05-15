IRINA SLAV

MAY 15

∙

About a year ago, the European Parliament voted on an expansion of the EU’s emission trading system to cover buildings, cars and trucks. At the time, legislators claimed that the price hike in fuels that this expansion would result in would be no more than 45 euro per tonne of CO2.

In an unusual turn of events, climate activists with research titles called them out on it, saying the price hike may be more substantial. It only took those legislators a year to admit the activists were right.

“Basically, everything is possible in terms of prices,” a Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research “expert on carbon markets” told Euractiv in April 2023. The accurate if not very helpful observation was elaborated on with the statement that “It cannot be said that the additional price stability mechanism can actually guarantee that the price will not go beyond this level.”

It’s worth paying attention to the use of negation as a tool for confirming a statement. The tool tends to be used by people who really don’t want to confirm something unpleasant but are compelled to do so by either rudimentary conscience or the urge to hedge against future accusations of lying.

A year later, those carbon market legislators are also admitting things — because it is impossible to keep hiding the ugly fact that the ETS expansion will hurt people financially. Yet again.

One might naively think that ugly facts could prompt a reassessment of the EU’s so-called climate goals but, as usual, this would be very wrong. Rather than a reassessment, the brave climate soldiers of Brussels are planning a central emissions bank. And we all thought central bank digital currencies were bad.

The expansion of the emission trading system has been fraught with problems from its very inception, not that anyone involved in that inception dared admit it at the time, of course. It would have been akin to a porn star admitting to erectile dysfunction. Now, as Brussels prepares for the launch of the ETS extension, imaginatively named ETS2, fears are beginning to surface that it may lead to a disaster. That’s because, once again, reality is failing to live up to Brussels’ expectations.

The man leading the ETS charge in the European Parliament, a German lawmaker by the name of Peter Liese, recently told Euractiv he was “a little more pessimistic now” about the effect that the ETS2 would have on fuel prices from 2027 onwards.

That was, said Liese, “because we are experiencing setbacks in terms of both mobility and buildings.” By setbacks he means that buildings and vehicles in the EU are not switching from hydrocarbons to electricity anywhere near fast enough.

This means that many more buildings than expected will be heated with gas in 2027 and there will be many more internal combustion engine vehicles than expected on European roads. Because of their numbers, the owners of these buildings and vehicles will be forced to pay more than expected by Liese and his EP friends for using the fuels they use. A lot more. In fact, the price of CO2 in 2027 and after could reach 200 euro per tonne.

That’s according to a climate think tank from Germany, which issued its warning last October. Now, that warning may sound familiar because there were similar warnings, or rather hopes, expressed by Brussels flora with regard to ETS1 carbon prices that would fill up the transition subsidy coffers nicely. These hopes turned out to be too optimistic because the companies forced to partake in the ETS1 just worked less, produced less, and, as a result, bought fewer carbon permits.

But can this be replicated with buildings, cars and trucks? It is a fascinating question, certainly, and it leads to another, even more fascinating one: can this ETS2 expansion be the EU’s way of enforcing their dream electrification on the clueless masses of voters?

If the answer is positive, and I’m not certain it is, that would be a new, though not very creative, way of taking away choice from people by making the alternative many would prefer too expensive for most. Yet the situation is quite tricky because electricity prices are not exactly going down with greater demand, so both electrification and its alternatives are almost certainly set to end up being equally unaffordable.

This means that the EU might have to enforce a price cap on its ETS2 carbon in direct opposition to the goal of the system: discouraging the use of hydrocarbons. Yes, it is paradoxical but Europe’s climate crusaders eat paradoxes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And now they’re promoting the idea of a central bank for carbon permits.

For some reason, many of the people with these wonderful ideas are German. Must be their titanic philosophical tradition and I say this with zero irony. It is titanic. But the decarbonisation disease poisons minds and when it poisons creative minds, we get this. Here are three German researchers who last year authored a piece for Euractiv titled CO2 removals: The case for establishing a European Carbon Central Bank.

In it, the three argued that the EU could essentially set up a financial institution that would operate with carbon permits as currency and actual carbon removal as as sort of collateral — a model sounding quite similar to the gold-backed currencies of olden days. These people take their carbon emissions extremely seriously. They take the 2039 target for the phaseout of carbon permits even more extremely seriously.

That Carbon Central Bank needs to be set up well in advance of that deadline year, so everyone emitting carbon dioxide has stocked up on permits — and “gold” in the form of carbon removal capacity —in order to be able to continue operating during the next and final stage of the EU’s transition.

Strange as it may seem in the context of carbon fixation, some in Brussels worry about the literal sustainability of emission-heavy industries. Herr Liese, specifically, recently told Euractiv, the Brussels Pravda, that “Cement and chemical companies that do not manage to become climate-neutral by 2039, but only three or four years later,” may decide to move to more emission-friendly shores.

Since this is undesirable with a view to keeping some semblance of industrial activity in the EU, Liese, who is a fan of the Carbon Central Bank, has suggested, like the three thinkers from above, mechanisms for generating “negative emissions” — a fresh new way of calling carbon capture and sequestration, including direct-air capture because the EU is fancy. Tracking and verifying these “negative emissions” will be the job of the Carbon Central Bank, which will then issue certificates for those emitters to continue emitting.

I have trouble imagining how many companies would be masochistic— and sentimental — enough to go to all this emission control trouble for the increasingly dubious pleasure of continuing to do business in Europe but I suppose time will tell.

The other thing time will tell is whether the EU will finally collapse under the weight of its emissionary burden before or after 2039. In the meantime, some have floated the brilliant idea of exporting the concept of carbon taxes to foreign lands. Because it is working so well in the EU.

I leave you with a humble modernised rendering of the Bard’s immortal poetry.

Sigh no more, voters, sigh no more.

Brussels crusaders were deceivers ever,

One brain cell in regulation, and one on emissions,

To reason constant never.

Then sigh not so, but let them go,

And be you blithe and bonny,

Converting all your sounds of woe

Into hey nonny, nonny.