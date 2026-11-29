High Plains of Texas Panhandle
1
The long arroyo gapes
before me.
I can see all the way
from Dumas To Amarillo,
some forty-five miles.
2
Grain elevators are
permanent fixtures here.
They are interchangeable
with hundred others.
3
In a hundred half-dead
and dust-covered towns.
4
They stand tall
like bishops
in chess board
distance.
5
Huge sprinkles are
strung together.
Many-legged spiders,
watering winter wheat
and summer corn.
6
Scrubs oaks
along the roadside
point northeast…
permanently…
bent by prevailing
winds on the high plains.
6
I can look down
from Dumas
to land so flat.
7
Edges of earth
are beveled off
in every direction…
I look.
By Steve Heins, 1982
I love that countryside. I started my career in 1981 in Pampa Texas. Best folks and vistas.