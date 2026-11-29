High Plains of Texas Panhandle

1

The long arroyo gapes

before me.

I can see all the way

from Dumas To Amarillo,

some forty-five miles.

2

Grain elevators are

permanent fixtures here.

They are interchangeable

with hundred others.

3

In a hundred half-dead

and dust-covered towns.

4

They stand tall

like bishops

in chess board

distance.

5

Huge sprinkles are

strung together.

Many-legged spiders,

watering winter wheat

and summer corn.

6

Scrubs oaks

along the roadside

point northeast…

permanently…

bent by prevailing

winds on the high plains.

6

I can look down

from Dumas

to land so flat.

7

Edges of earth

are beveled off

in every direction…

I look.

By Steve Heins, 1982