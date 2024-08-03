Hillary Clinton’s Leftist Group Largest Donor To Extremist Climate Groups

by Tony Diver

2 hours ago

in News, Protests

CCD Editor: We first reported on Hillary Clinton donating half a million dollars in May when the Washington Examiner wrote about it. Nice to see it’s picking up steam in the UK. Via The Telegraph:

Just Stop Oil’s stunts are partly funded by a campaign organization run by Hillary Clinton, US financial disclosures reveal. [emphasis, links added]

A group founded by Mrs. Clinton from the ashes of her failed presidential bid has donated $500,000 (£391,500) in the last three years to the protest group’s California-based financiers.

American voters who have bought tote bags decorated with pictures of Mrs. Clinton or sweatshirts promoting abortion rights have inadvertently funded disruption in the UK.

Just Stop Oil’s largest financial backer is a controversial Californian non-profit, the Climate Emergency Fund (CEF), which pays for stunts by environmental groups worldwide, including Extinction Rebellion.

A paper trail of transparency disclosures, seen by The Telegraph, shows that one of the CEF’s major supporters is Onward Together, a campaign organization founded by Mrs. Clinton in the aftermath of her 2016 presidential campaign against Donald Trump.

Onward Together gave $300,000 to the CEF in 2021 and another $200,000 in 2022. The money donated by her group was placed into a fund that was used to pay for Just Stop Oil’s protests in the UK.

The donations are the largest contribution by Mrs. Clinton’s organization to a non-profit in the last three years and are funded by public contributions and the sale of merchandise from her online shop.

However, although the Onward Together website lists a number of “partners” supported by her group, it does not refer to the CEF or Just Stop Oil, who are the ultimate recipients of some of the money it has donated.

A separate arm of Onward Together contributes to specific candidates in US elections.

Organizations like Just Stop Oil are not required to disclose their funding in the UK, but the group has said it has received millions of pounds from the CEF, its largest supporter.

The group has previously been criticized for accepting money from foreign donors to fund its stunts, which have recently included the vandalism of Stonehenge and paint sprayed at Heathrow airport.

Some MPs have called for the group to be designated as a terror organization. The total cost of policing Just Stop Oil by the Metropolitan Police alone was almost £20 million by the end of last year, and is now likely to be much higher.

The CEF was established in 2019 by Aileen Getty, the granddaughter of the oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, and campaigns for governments to adopt climate-friendly policies.

It is backed by several Hollywood celebrities, including Jeremy Strong, the Succession star, who sits on its board. Other major donors, other than Mrs. Clinton, include a fund run by Susie Tompkins Buell, the cofounder of the North Face clothing brand.

Mrs. Clinton’s support for the group, and indirectly for the protests of Just Stop Oil, is likely to come as a surprise to her donors, who are told only that Onward Together is “committed to lifting up emerging organizations and leaders who are fighting for our shared progressive values and defending our democracy”.

The Telegraph