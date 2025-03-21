Historical Climate Cycles Expose The Flaws In Weather Alarmism And Green Energy Scams

by Larry Bell

Mar 20, 2025

in Extreme Weather, News and Opinion, Politics, Science

First, let’s all recognize that Earth’s climate has been changing back and forth from warmer to cooler ever since our planet first developed a primordial atmosphere about four billion years ago. [emphasis, links added]

Ice Ages have covered the Northern Hemisphere four times over the past 400,000 years, each lasting about 90,000 years, separated by relatively brief “interglacial periods” like expected for our current one that began about 12,000 years ago.

The Northern Hemisphere was as warm or warmer than now about 2,000 years ago during the “Roman Warm Period” when Italians wore fashionably cool sandals and togas, and again even more recently about a thousand years ago when Nordic Viking Erik the Red founded the first European settlement in Greenland where they raised sheep and goats on coastal grasslands for about 400 years until temperatures became too cold again, and they left.

After warming returned, the Northern Hemisphere cooled again all by itself during a so-called “Little Ice Age” (not recognized as a real one) between about 1350 and 1850, ending shortly after George Washington’s troops suffered bitter 1777 winter temperatures at Valley Forge and Nepoleon’s endured a frigid 1812 retreat from Moscow.

New York Harbor had frozen in 1780, allowing people to walk from Manhattan to Staten Island.

Temperatures had then again become as warm or warmer than the present before the Industrial Revolution ultimately gave birth to CO2-belching smokestacks and SUVs, and throughout the 1930s when global World War II industries pumped huge amounts of the plant-nourishing stuff that produces the oxygen we depend on to breathe along with real pollutants no one wants into the atmosphere.

Remarkably, according to current CO2 demonization, instead of warming, temperatures began to cool in fits and starts from the mid-1940s to late 1970s (conventionally regarded as a climate cycle) when prominent scientific experts and media authorities declared a dire climate threat…predicting a next looming Ice Age.

In 1978, a New York Times headline urgently warned that an “International Team of Specialists Finds No End in Sight to 30-Year Cooling in Northern Hemisphere.”

Within a mere decade an observed warming trend entirely reversed purported reasons for climate alarm that set then- Sen. Al Gore’s pants on fire during his theatrically staged 1988 U.S. Senate hearings on the matter.

As meeting co-host Sen. Timothy Wirth, D-Colo., subsequently confessed to a PBS interviewer:

“We called the weather bureau and found out what historically was the hottest day of the summer … so we scheduled the hearing that day, and bingo, it was the hottest day on record in Washington, or close to it … we went in the night before and opened all the windows so that the air conditioning wasn’t working inside the room.”

Star witness James Hansen, the then-director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS), a small climate modeling shop located in a Manhattan office building, testified believing that human activities contributed to warming.

Hansen was subsequently arrested three times in climate protests while holding that position, yet was never fired.

Seven Apollo astronauts, along with two former NASA Johnson Space Center directors and several former senior management-level technical experts, later lodged formal complaints to then-NASA Administrator Charles Bolden, Jr. regarding the dismal and embarrassing state of GISS’s climate science programs.

As Gavin Schmidt, who succeeded Hansen as GISS director, told the renowned journal Science in 2021,

“It’s become clear over the last year or so that we can’t avoid this admission” that the models can’t be trusted as a policy instrument because “You end up with numbers for even the near‐term that are insanely scary — and wrong.”

The U.N., through its Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) created to demonize CO2 emissions from prosperous countries to promulgate its Kyoto Protocol carbon capping wealth redistribution agenda, admitted as much in its 2001 Summary Report for Decision Makers.

The chapter titled Model Evaluation states:

“In climate research and modeling, we should realize that we are dealing with a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore that the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible.”

In short, IPCC and its Kyoto Protocol that the U.S. wisely refused to sign was a scam to cap and trade penalty credits for harmless carbon emissions while additionally demanding economic penance from developed countries for illusory climate damage their prosperity is causing.

As further clarified by IPCC official Ottmar Edenhofer in November 2010,

“… one has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. Instead, climate change policy is about how we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth…”

And whereas in promoting the Green New Deal she co-sponsored, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., had claimed, “Millennials and Gen Z and all these folks that come after us are looking up, and we’re like, ‘The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change… ‘“, her former chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, told Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s climate director about a very different agenda.

Chakrabarti said:

“The interesting thing about the Green New Deal, is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all … Do you guys think of it as a climate thing? Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.“

So no, none of this climate alarm-driven global wealth-redistribution change-the-economy “thing” I have repeatedly written two books and numerous articles about over more than a dozen years is about honest science.

It never was.

