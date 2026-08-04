Holding the Green Masters Accountable: Lawfare, Delay, and the Existential Costs of Green Ideology

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

(Canadian Wild fire smoke over Lake Michigan in Sheboygan, Wisconsin)

Watching the Green Masters deploy their money, their legal power, and their media power once again is a familiar spectacle. This time the vehicle is city and state lawsuits against oil companies—another form of lawfare designed not primarily to win clean courtroom victories on the merits, but to extract settlements, impose costs, and delay energy projects to death.

The pattern is clear. The question that matters is simpler: When do we stop treating these costly environmental campaigns as virtuous and start holding their architects accountable for the human damage they cause?

I am talking about the big institutional players—NRDC, Environmental Defense Fund, Sierra Club—and the deep-pocketed foundations and individuals who bankroll them: the Rockefeller networks, Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, and their allies. These are not scrappy grassroots outfits. They command billions in resources, sophisticated legal teams, and privileged access to newsrooms that amplify their narrative while downplaying the real-world consequences of their agenda.

Consider the recent North Dakota reckoning involving Greenpeace. A jury found Greenpeace entities liable for defamation, trespass, nuisance, conspiracy, and related claims tied to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. The original award exceeded $660 million; a judge later reduced it to roughly $345 million. Greenpeace has warned it cannot pay and that enforcement could threaten its operations. Appeals will follow, as they always do. Yet the verdict itself is a rare moment of accountability.

For years, protest disruption, exaggerated claims, and coordinated pressure campaigns imposed real costs on a lawful infrastructure project. A North Dakota jury finally said those tactics have consequences. That is a start—not the end.

The broader lawfare campaign against energy producers follows a similar script.

Dozens of municipal and state suits allege that oil and gas companies somehow owe local governments for the effects of global climate change. The legal theories stretch traditional tort concepts of nuisance, deception, and causation far beyond their ordinary bounds. Using the recent Canadian Wild Fires. emission mix in a global atmosphere. Attribution of specific local weather events or infrastructure costs to particular producers is scientifically and legally attenuated. Yet the suits proceed because the goal is rarely a final, enforceable judgment on the merits.

Delay is the point. Legal fees mount. Insurance markets tighten. Capital becomes more expensive—projects stall. The “victory” is measured in years of obstruction rather than courtroom wins.

This is not environmental protection. It is policy by misquided litigation. Theoretically, Congress and the executive branch set national energy and environmental rules through statutes and regulations. When any of those processes produce outcomes the Green Masters dislike—continued reliance on reliable, affordable fossil fuels and nuclear alongside competitive renewables—they turn to state courts and activist attorneys general to impose a different result.

The Rockefeller-funded efforts that helped launch early investigations and the Bloomberg-backed programs that place specialized lawyers inside state AG offices are not neutral public-interest work. They are strategic campaigns to reshape energy markets through the courts rather than the ballot box or the legislature.

The human costs are not abstract. Reliable, low-cost energy underpins modern life: heating homes in Wisconsin winters, powering factories that employ working people, enabling the manufacturing and agriculture that feed the world, and supporting the economic growth that lifts people out of poverty.

When projects are delayed or canceled, when capital is diverted into endless legal defense rather than production and innovation, prices rise, and reliability suffers. The burden falls heaviest on those least able to absorb it—working families, small businesses, and communities far from the coastal centers where these strategies are hatched. It is many times worse for the billions and billions of people living without or with antiquated infrastructure.

Looking abroad, and the inhumanity becomes sharper and more serious. Energy poverty still traps hundreds of millions, especially in Africa and parts of Asia. Women and children bear disproportionate costs from indoor air pollution caused by traditional biomass cooking and from the absence of modern power. Then, there is the problem of delivering modern healthcare to them.

The Green Masters’ preferred policies—aggressive phase-outs of the very fuels that have lifted billions out of poverty—treat these populations as afterthoughts. “Best of the Above” energy abundance, including natural gas, nuclear, and any renewables that can compete without permanent subsidy, is the humane path. Ideology that prioritizes net-zero timelines over human development is not compassion. It is a form of human indifference dressed in moral language.

Funding disparities compound the problem. Environmental and conservation groups have long operated with substantial resources, including large private donations and, in some periods, significant government grants. Skeptical or pro-abundance voices operate on far thinner budgets and face institutional headwinds. I can speak on the subject after 26 years of practicing energy humanism.

Even worse, Media coverage often treats the Green Masters’ claims as settled science and their opponents as fringe. The result is an unbalanced public conversation in which costly policies advance with insufficient scrutiny of trade-offs.

Accountability must begin with transparency and consequences. When activist groups cross into actionable defamation, conspiracy, or unlawful interference—as a North Dakota jury found in the Greenpeace case—they should face the same civil liability any other organization would. Courts should scrutinize attenuated causation claims and refuse to let state tort law become a backdoor national energy policy.

Legislatures can clarify that global climate issues belong in federal political processes, not a patchwork of local lawsuits. Donors and foundations that underwrite these campaigns should face public examination of the real-world effects of their giving. And the public should demand that media outlets cover the human and economic costs with the same intensity they apply to the alarmist narrative.

Energy Humanist: Abundant, reliable, affordable energy is a moral good. Policies and tactics that raise costs, reduce reliability, and delay development for ideological reasons are not progressive; they are anti-human. Lawfare that substitutes courtrooms for democratic decision-making undermines both the rule of law and genuine environmental stewardship, what I like to call Practical Environmentalism.

Holding the Green Masters to account is not an attack on environmental concern. It is a defense of honesty, competence, and the direct importance of people who actually live with the consequences of elite strategies.

The North Dakota judgment against Greenpeace is a signal that courts can still recognize when advocacy turns into actionable harm. We need more such signals. The era of cost-free obstruction must end.

The energy industry and the communities that depend on it are not permanent defendants in an open-ended morality play. They are providers of the power that makes modern life possible. It is time to treat the architects of delay and lawfare as accountable actors rather than untouchable moral authorities.

The path forward is practical, not theatrical.

Support energy abundance. Demand transparent accounting of costs and benefits from groups that have standing: Insist that litigation serve justice rather than strategy. And remember that the measure of any environmental policy is whether it expands human flourishing or contracts it.

On that standard, the Green Masters have a great deal to answer for.