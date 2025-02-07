Homan Jenkins writes in the WSJ, CO2 emitted into the atmosphere is rapidly and, for all practical purposes, uniformly distributed around the planet. Voters and political leaders are poorly informed on this point.

Emissions cuts in California don't have any significant effect on California's climate. They also have no global effect. California's cuts are too small relative to the global whole—they also are largely illusory. Emitting industries leave the state. They don't stop emitting.

Green-energy subsidies do not reduce emissions. A National Research Council study in 2008 concluded that such handouts were a “poor tool for reducing greenhouse gases." But the Obama admin discovered it favored climate taxes only when others were in charge. Backers would later engage in flagrant lying to promote Biden's IRA, knowingly citing bogus predictions that its trillion-dollar spending profusion would reduce emissions.

Since then, a 2019 University of Oregon study revealed green energy doesn't replace fossil fuels—it enables more energy consumption overall. Last year, the journal Science put a nail in the question—96% of policies supported worldwide as "reducing" emissions failed to do so, consisting mostly of handouts to green-energy interests.

A pre-revolutionary situation has been building in California for two decades, starting with the Third World blackouts in late 2000 not because of any shortage of power but because of large helpings of political cowardice. A decision in 2019 authorized yet more blackouts instead of reasonably shielding utilities from lawsuit risk over fires their power lines might be accused of contributing to. One result, predictably, has been a proliferation of backyard generators, which increase fire risk.

Markets can help, but the state’s been intent on denying itself their advantages. One is a functioning insurance market. If you can't afford the insurance, you can't afford the house. But get ready for a torrent of federal and state money to help residents, some of them wealthy, rebuild in high-risk fire zones.

The other is a functioning market in water. Five gallons to produce a walnut isn't tenable under any realistic system of water pricing. If water were properly valued, municipalities would rapidly discover the logic of building aquifers to capture seasonal runoff. A thousand things would change if water were priced to flow to its most highly valued uses.

In California's climate, anytime 100-mile-an-hour winds start blowing embers toward densely packed housing developments, wildfire is certain. The only answer then is to have the manpower and resources ready to put fires out as quickly as they start.

Climate and energy policies in the Western world remain a colossal example of “sophisticated state failure," in which attempts to address complex problems yield only a succession of boondoggles and economic crises. If California voters don't wise up now, they never will.