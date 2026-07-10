Home at Last
By Steely Dan
Home at Last
Song by Steely Dan ‧ 1977
I know this super highway
This bright familiar sun
I guess that I’m the lucky one
Who wrote that tired sea song
Set on this peaceful shore
You think you’ve heard this one before
Well the danger on the rocks is surely past
Still I remain tied to the mast
Could it be that I have found my home at last
Home at last
She serves the smooth retsina
She keeps me safe and warm
It’s just the calm before the storm
Call in my reservation
So long hey thanks my friend
I guess I’ll try my luck again
Well the danger on the rocks is surely past
Still I remain tied to the mast
Could it be that I have found my home at last
Home at last
Well the danger on the rocks is surely past
Still I remain tied to the mast
Could it be that I have found my home at last
Home at last
Source: Musixmatch
Songwriters: Walter Carl Becker / Donald Jay Fagen
Home at Last lyrics © Sommermuse Songs, Mca Music Publishing, A.d.o. Universal S
One of Steely Dan’s most timeless songs. The image of remaining “tied to the mast” even after the danger has passed says so much about memory, wisdom, and the lasting marks of experience. Thank you for sharing this classic.