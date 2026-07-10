Home at Last

Song by Steely Dan ‧ 1977

I know this super highway

This bright familiar sun

I guess that I’m the lucky one

Who wrote that tired sea song

Set on this peaceful shore

You think you’ve heard this one before

Well the danger on the rocks is surely past

Still I remain tied to the mast

Could it be that I have found my home at last

Home at last

She serves the smooth retsina

She keeps me safe and warm

It’s just the calm before the storm

Call in my reservation

So long hey thanks my friend

I guess I’ll try my luck again

Well the danger on the rocks is surely past

Still I remain tied to the mast

Could it be that I have found my home at last

Home at last

Well the danger on the rocks is surely past

Still I remain tied to the mast

Could it be that I have found my home at last

Home at last

Source: Musixmatch

Songwriters: Walter Carl Becker / Donald Jay Fagen

Home at Last lyrics © Sommermuse Songs, Mca Music Publishing, A.d.o. Universal S