The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
6h

One of Steely Dan’s most timeless songs. The image of remaining “tied to the mast” even after the danger has passed says so much about memory, wisdom, and the lasting marks of experience. Thank you for sharing this classic.

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