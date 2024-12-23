HomeEconomics and policyEconomic costs

No, Washington Post, Insurance is Not More Expensive Due to Climate Change

ByLinnea Lueken

December 19, 2024

A Washington Post (WaPo) article, titled “Insuring your home has never been harder. Here’s how to do it,” claims that climate change is making home insurance more expensive and harder to obtain in many areas. This is false. While it is true that insurance has become more expensive in recent years, along with most other goods and services, an increase in extreme weather cannot be the cause because it is simply not happening. Higher insurance rates largely reflect the increased amount and value of the properties and goods being insured. WaPo writes that premiums are being driven up by a “combination of broad economic trends — labor shortages, inflation, higher reinsurance and rebuilding costs — and more costly and uncertain extreme weather events,” which is only partially true. Economic issues are certainly a major part of why insurance costs are so high in many areas, as well as government subsidizing insurance for homes in disaster-prone areas. The weather, however, has neither become more unpredictable nor more extreme. Looking at the weather-related events referred to in the story – wildfires, hurricanes, and floods—data show that these events have not become more extreme or frequent. Wildfires are only slightly up since the 1980s in the United States, but are still much less frequent and extreme than they were earlier in the 20th century, as shown by long term historic wildfire data. (See figure below)

Figure 1: Acres burned in U.S. wildfires since 1926.

The available hurricane data show an even less alarming picture. As discussed by Climate Realism in dozens of posts, data show hurricanes are not becoming more powerful or frequent. Nor are serious floods becoming more common, and in fact data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show that U.S. flood damage as a proportion of GDP has significantly declined over the past hundred-plus years. (See figure below)

U.S. flood damage as a proportion of U.S. gross domestic product. Data plotted by Bjorn Lomborg.