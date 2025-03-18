DAVID BLACKMON

I first posed the headline’s burning question last August in a story at the Daily Caller on the eve of a civil trial in which pipeline company Energy Transfer is suing longtime anti-human progress group Greenpeace for millions in reputational damage related to its violent and destructive efforts to halt the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Here’s an excerpt from that August 11 op/ed:

I followed that story up here a month later when the Wall Street Journal published a major expose’ related to the case on its front page.

Here’s an excerpt from that WSJ piece:

Fossil-fuel billionaire Kelcy Warren is about to land a knockout punch on Greenpeace. The pipeline magnate’s company, Energy Transfer ET -0.50%decrease; red down pointing triangle, is behind a lawsuit that Greenpeace says could bankrupt the environmental group’s U.S. affiliate. A courtroom victory, which some Greenpeace officials fear is likely, would be a coda in the nearly decadelong battle between the two sides over one of Warren’s signature projects: the Dakota Access Pipeline. In 2016, Greenpeace, Native American tribal groups and thousands of other activists camped in a remote corner of North Dakota to block the project. The monthslong protests impeded the oil pipeline’s completion and became a flashpoint in the fight over fossil fuels. Images of sometimes violent confrontations between protesters and law enforcement made international news. Warren ultimately completed the conduit, but the fight wasn’t over for him. Warren sees green activists, who he once said should be “removed from the gene pool,” as a serious threat to the industry. Starting with protests of Keystone XL, which successfully derailed that project, activists have targeted pipelines across the country. “Everybody is afraid of these environmental groups and the fear that it may look wrong if you fight back with these people,” Warren said in a 2017 TV interview. “But what they did to us is wrong, and they’re gonna pay for it.” Now the pugnacious tycoon, who is valued at more than $7 billion, is within spitting distance of dealing a serious blow to Greenpeace—and the U.S. green movement. Native American protesters and their supporters at a demonstration against the Dakota Access Pipeline near Cannon Ball, N.D., in September 2016. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images Energy Transfer’s lawsuit alleges several Greenpeace entities incited the Dakota Access protests, funded attacks to damage the pipeline, and spread misinformation about the company and its project. The case is set for trial in February in a North Dakota state court, where both sides expect a fossil-fuel-friendly jury. Energy Transfer is seeking $300 million in damages, which would likely wipe out Greenpeace USA, according to the group’s leadership.

To further update readers here, closing arguments in the case - whose procedings didn’t actually begin until early February after a series of delaying tactics by Greenpeace - take place today in a North Dakota court. The nine-member jury will go into deliberations immediately following those arguments.

The Bismarck Tribune provides more details about the lawsuit in a story published Sunday:

jurors will decide if Greenpeace is liable for trespassing, nuisance and depriving Energy Transfer of its property. They’ll also have to make a decision as to whether the organization aided and abetted others to do the same. Six employees of Greenpeace’s U.S. affiliate went to the protests, according to evidence shown in court. Energy Transfer claims Greenpeace personnel trespassed on its land, vandalized its equipment and deliberately blocked construction crews from working. The environmental group also provided supplies, training and intel to DAPL protesters, witnesses testified during the trial. Energy Transfer attorneys say their evidence suggests that protesters used these resources to engage in criminal behavior against the pipeline. Greenpeace has countered that Energy Transfer has presented no proof directly linking it to any illegal acts by demonstrators, and that its involvement in the protests was peripheral. Greenpeace USA isn’t the only Greenpeace organization named in the lawsuit. Two others — Greenpeace International and Greenpeace Fund — are also defendants. Both say they never had any employees visit the protests, nor provided any money to the cause. Energy Transfer says that the three groups are inextricably linked and are all responsible for the alleged damages. The company also accuses Greenpeace of publishing nine defamatory statements about the pipeline. These statements fall into three categories: That DAPL goes through tribal land;

That Energy Transfer deliberately destroyed sacred cultural sites during the pipeline’s construction; and

That protesters faced violence by law enforcement and private security hired by Energy Transfer. The jury will consider whether the statements are false and whether they were published by Greenpeace. If they decide yes, the jurors would also have to weigh whether Greenpeace knew the statements were false or showed reckless disregard for the truth in publishing them. The jury would also have to conclude that Energy Transfer suffered an injury from the statements. Over the course of the trial, Energy Transfer attorneys underlined that many Greenpeace employees did not reach out to company representatives or law enforcement to get their perspectives before making the statements. Current and former employees for Greenpeace who testified in the case maintained that the statements originated with Standing Rock leaders and people on the ground at the protests, and that they had no reason to doubt the claims at the time they wrote about them. Many said they still stand by the statements. Greenpeace has also argued that countless other organizations — including media outlets and other activist groups — circulated the claims well before the environmental group did. Most of the statements were issued or co-signed by Greenpeace USA. Greenpeace International was only involved in two of the nine statements, both of which came from an open letter published on Nov. 30, 2016 urging banks to divest from the pipeline. Greenpeace Fund says it had nothing to do with any of the nine statements. Energy Transfer also says the on-the-ground damages it claims resulted from the DAPL protests, as well as the alleged defamatory statements, hurt its business relationships. The company alleges that Greenpeace’s actions delayed the completion of the pipeline, forcing it to lose out on revenue. It also claims that Greenpeace caused banks to pull their support for Energy Transfer, causing it to incur unexpected financing costs. Energy Transfer accuses all three Greenpeace defendants of coordinating with one another in order to stop the pipeline.

This case is of special interest to me in that I did quite a lot of real-time reporting on the controversy during the 2016-2017 time frame. Throughout that time, I made numerous efforts to stay in contact with officials at the State of North Dakota, Energy Transfer and the Standing Rock Tribe. Unfortunately, neither the Tribe nor any of the protest groups responded to numerous inquiries, while both the state and the company responded quickly every time.

Whenever one side involved in a major controversy refuses to communicate to legitimate media inquiries, that’s a pretty good signal they don’t have a sound story to tell.

In any event, we should have a verdict one way or the other later this week, perhaps as soon as tomorrow. I’ll update this story when that happens.

That is all.