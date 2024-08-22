“Hottest Evah Pulled Out Of Thin Air!” From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT By Paul Homewood
According to NOAA, there was record warmth in much of the world last month, including Greenland and Africa
Hottest Evah Pulled Out Of Thin Air!
By Paul Homewood
Hottest evah!
https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/monitoring/climate-at-a-glance/global/time-series/globe/land_ocean/1/7/1850-2024
.
According to NOAA, there was record warmth in much of the world last month, including Greenland and Africa:
.
.
The reality is somewhat more mundane, as NOAA has no temperature data at all in much of Greenland and Africa.
.
.
Much of the world was also much colder than usual.
NOAA also say they know what the global temperature was in July 1881:
.
Which is quite miraculous given that they only had a handful of stations in North America and Europe:
.
GHCN Station Network
https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/atot/29/7/jtech-d-11-00103_1.xml
Still, at least they did not site their weather stations next to airport runways and electricity sub-stations in those days!