Hound me Down the Highway
By Steve Heins
So, I was a child and beneficiary
A an entrepreneur of Interstate Highway Highway while it was being completed in the late 1960's, but I still have nightmares with their dark side of an American easy rider sensibility.
Hence this poem:
Hound me Down the Highway
The blackbirds write warning of wings
Across colored parchment western sky.
Clouds hide hellish red sunset.
A southbound semi
snarls and spits
pipes full of smoke:
As it pursues me…
pulls even…
Its windows look fierce
…big eyed…
like an African mask.
It passes me
making its death rattle.
Escaping tug of truck draft,
I slow down behind church van,
Pregnant with Catholics.
The iridescent letters
on the back door glow
…God is so good."
Into dusk-ending night,
the van drives
without headlights,
like any act of faith.
Finally, I pass church
van without headlights.
I look back…
the van has disappeared:
In its place
are last images of day:
The script of blackbirds,
African mask of semis…
faithful church van…
reappear
Until an one-eyed car
appears in rear view mirror.
Looking eye-patched…
sinister in darkness…
It hounds me down the highway.
Steve Heins, 1980