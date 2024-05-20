So, I was a child and beneficiary

A an entrepreneur of Interstate Highway Highway while it was being completed in the late 1960's, but I still have nightmares with their dark side of an American easy rider sensibility.

Hence this poem:

Hound me Down the Highway

The blackbirds write warning of wings

Across colored parchment western sky.

Clouds hide hellish red sunset.

A southbound semi

snarls and spits

pipes full of smoke:

As it pursues me…

pulls even…

Its windows look fierce

…big eyed…

like an African mask.

It passes me

making its death rattle.

Escaping tug of truck draft,

I slow down behind church van,

Pregnant with Catholics.

The iridescent letters

on the back door glow

…God is so good."

Into dusk-ending night,

the van drives

without headlights,

like any act of faith.

Finally, I pass church

van without headlights.

I look back…

the van has disappeared:

In its place

are last images of day:

The script of blackbirds,

African mask of semis…

faithful church van…

reappear

Until an one-eyed car

appears in rear view mirror.

Looking eye-patched…

sinister in darkness…

It hounds me down the highway.

Steve Heins, 1980