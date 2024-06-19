Climate change deniers have found a new champion in Kenyan farmer Jusper Machogu. On social media, he has become known as a flagbearer for fossil fuels in Africa, but there is more to his campaign than meets the eye.

At first glance, the 29-year-old Mr Machogu is just a young farmer with a knack for social media.

On X, formerly Twitter, he regularly posts videos of himself weeding his land, planting garlic, or picking avocados – offering viewers a window into life in rural Kisii, south-west Kenya.

While farming content may get him clicks, likes, and retweets, it is Mr Machogu’s denial of man-made climate change that has helped supercharge his online profile.

Since he began posting debunked theories about climate change, he has received thousands of dollars in donations – some of which came from individuals in Western countries linked to fossil-fuel interests.

Mr Machogu insists this has not influenced his views, saying they are genuinely held.

Scientists have proven that the Earth is heating up because of greenhouse gases that are emitted into the atmosphere when we burn fossil fuels – like oil, gas, or coal.

But Mr Machogu disagrees.

“Climate change is mostly natural. A warmer climate is good for life,” Mr Machogu wrongly claimed in a tweet posted in February, along with the hashtag #ClimateScam (which he has used hundreds of times).

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c133r4gyx1no

The BBC’s disinformation expert then goes on to write an extremely long “hit-piece”, itself full of BBC disinformation. I would not even bother reading it – it’s the sort of juvenile rubbish a Sixth Former would write. In particular it investigates the tiny amount of money Mr Machogu has managed to raise.

The whole point of the article is of course to condemn any Africans who have the temerity to want to use fossil fuels.

Machogu has responded forcefully with a series of Twitter posts:

https://twitter.com/JusperMachogu

But what I find most sickening is why the BBC should even want to take this man down. Is he such a threat to their world view?

The BBC’s attitude is one of eco-colonialism – Africa must do what we tell them to, whether they want to or not.

So here are three charts which back up pretty much everything Machogu is campaigning for, and which show just how disgusting the BBC article is:

Quite why Africans should be denied just a few of the benefits we in the West do is something only the BBC can answer.