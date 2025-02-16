ENERGY

How Alaska Can Seize the Opportunity of a Trump Presidency

5 hours ago

Guest Blogger

By Dan Brouillette

In just his first few weeks, the administration acted decisively— signing an executive order designed to unlock Alaska’s “extraordinary resource potential” and appointing an Alaskan environmental commissioner to a pivotal EPA role. Notably, Japan is already considering backing the $44 billion LNG pipeline from the North Slope to Nikiski, according to industry reports.

During my tenure as U.S. Secretary of Energy in President Trump’s first term, I witnessed firsthand an unwavering commitment to advancing Alaska’s prosperity. Alaska’s success is a linchpin for national energy independence, and if decisive action is taken now, the impact could be transformative.

A top priority must be addressing Alaska’s domestic natural gas shortage. The reality is stark: without prompt intervention, there is a near-certain risk of higher energy prices and perhaps even rolling blackouts. The Dunleavy administration is working on long-term strategies to harness Alaska’s natural gas resources, while recognizing the urgent need for immediate measures. In the near term, importing LNG to cover production shortfalls—particularly from Cook Inlet—is not merely a stopgap; it is a critical, strategic move that fortifies Alaska’s energy future. Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) supports the view that timely LNG imports can stabilize market fluctuations and ensure reliability.

Beyond these immediate supply concerns lies a broader market challenge. In Southcentral Alaska, Enstar Alaska—a Canadian-owned utility—is leveraging its market power to pursue legal actions that could lock consumers into inflated energy rates while hoarding scarce gas supplies. This is particularly concerning given that, two years ago, Enstar’s gas storage failed during one of the coldest winters on record, as documented by state energy reports.

It is essential to confront these challenges head-on, prioritizing robust, collaborative solutions over parochial self-interests. Supporting projects that provide immediate relief while laying the groundwork for long-term energy security is imperative. Investments in domestic production, strategic LNG imports, and ongoing innovation are not mutually exclusive; together, they form the backbone of a resilient energy strategy.

Additionally, the influence of extreme environmental groups in Alaska poses a tangible threat to progress. Although their clout in Washington, DC is diminishing, these groups are expected to intensify their efforts at the state level. Recent proposals for higher taxes on oil and gas producers serve as a warning—while the legislature wisely rejected those tax hikes, similar future attempts could derail key projects through litigation and lobbying.

President Trump’s second term represents a historic turning point—not just for Alaska, but for the U.S. as a whole. Alaska’s role in reshaping U.S. energy policy is undeniable. Unlocking the state’s full potential will ignite unprecedented innovation and pave the way for a more secure national energy future. The time to act is now.

The Honorable Dan R. Brouillette is a distinguished leader in energy, finance, and government policy, having served as 15th U.S. Secretary of Energy, 19th Deputy Secretary of Energy, President of Sempra Infrastructure, and CEO of Edison Electric Institute. With a career spanning public service and corporate leadership, he has played a pivotal role in shaping global energy strategy, advancing technological innovation, and managing large-scale infrastructure investments.

This article was originally published by RealClearEnergy and made available via RealClearWire.