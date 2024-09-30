How China Exploits The Biden-Harris Climate Agenda And Undermines U.S. Energy Independence

by Mike Miller

Sep 30, 2024

In this episode of “Try to Control Your Imagination”…

According to a year-long research project by the Heritage Foundation, The Chinese Communist Party is actively exploiting the climate change agenda in a concerted effort to make the United States more dependent on China, and even more ominously, more vulnerable. [emphasis, links added]

The project, which contains three reports, is brilliantly named “Chinese Handcuffs,” with the explanation:

The symbolic “Chinese Handcuffs,” which become tighter as one tries to escape, represents the radical environmental agenda and its consequences. Accelerated significantly under the Biden administration, the closer America gets to China, the greater the detriment of American energy independence and energy consumers, while greatly benefiting Chinese interests.

Heritage nailed it, right?

Diana Furchtgott-Roth, director of Heritage’s Center for Energy, Climate, and Environment, discussed one chilling scenario as she explained an OnStar software feature on General Motors cars that can slow down or stop a stolen vehicle.

Imagine if the Chinese Communist Party, because we had some involvement in some China-Taiwan difficulties, decided they were going to stop all the electric vehicles in the United States by remote or even worse, spoof with their navigation systems, spoof with their braking systems, and make them not work. This is a major national security threat to us.

Meanwhile, Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in early September warned that while the Biden-Harris administration has attempted to portray a tough stance on China publicly, its track record undermines its rhetoric.

Speaking specifically about computer chip and semiconductor technology, Rubio said in a press release:

I write to express concern with regard to major weaknesses in the U.S. Department of Commerce’s export controls that are enabling companies with connections to the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) armed wing, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), to access cutting-edge semiconductor technology made in the United States. Semiconductors remain the lifeblood of the 21st century’s technological revolution. Cutting-edge chips are some of America’s most advanced developments in computer hardware. As you know, these semiconductors have widespread military application, fueling capabilities such as artificial intelligence to provide militaries with an edge on the battlefield, something the CCP itself has written extensively on. Preventing America’s adversaries from weaponizing these components for nefarious purposes is vital to our national security. America’s government cannot afford to stand idly by as the CCP steals sensitive technologies and, through its military-civil fusion strategy, propels the growth of the PLA.

I read that twice, and so should every voter who cares about the security of this country.

During a presentation of the project’s proposals, Furchtgott-Roth spoke about a reality she views as a “mystery.”

We should be rolling back the mandates that require us to use the wind turbines, the solar panels, the electric vehicles, to rely on the electric batteries — because China makes all of these. It dominates the world in all of these. And why we are mandating these, this equipment that’s being produced by China, to me, is a mystery.

Given the foreboding possibilities, particularly China’s increasing threats to Taiwan and global domination, it doesn’t take a proverbial rocket scientist to figure out the increasing threats to America.

Yet, as Rubio pointed out, the Biden-Harris administration has been big on rhetoric and weak on actions.

Furchtgott-Roth also said one of the project’s reports proposals is a ban on Chinese-made electric vehicles, another no-brainer.

Here’s more:

The first report in the project, “How China exploits America’s climate agenda,” analyzes how China executed a plan to dominate green energy that the political left openly embraces. The second report, “Don’t allow the U.S. military to be hooked on green energy from China,” argues that America’s weakening energy system undermines our ability to deter China as a foe capable of a prolonged war, which is a serious risk to national security. The third report, “How the forced energy transition and reliance on China will harm America,” details how China dominates the global supply chain for green energy, increasing America’s reliance on the country as it pursues an energy transition.

As I wrote this article, I thought about a famous, if not prophetic, quote from Abraham Lincoln, who was only 28 years old at the time of his historic speech (emphasis, mine):

If it [danger] ever reach us it must spring up amongst us; it cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen we must live through all time or die by suicide.

We must never allow the radical left to become our “finisher.”

