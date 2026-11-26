How George Washington Spent Thanksgiving 1789 November 26, 1789.

The new nation held its first Thanksgiving under the Constitution. The president walked to church in a storm and sent dinner to the men

Thursday, November 26, 1789, was a cold, stormy day in New York City, then the nation’s capital. It was also the first Thanksgiving Day the United States had ever celebrated under its new Constitution.

The idea had come from Congress two months earlier. On September 25, Representative Elias Boudinot of New Jersey asked the House to request that President George Washington name a day of public thanksgiving and prayer. Not everyone liked it. Aedanus Burke of South Carolina said it smacked of European habits. His colleague Thomas Tucker argued that religion was a matter for the states and none of Congress’s business. The resolution passed anyway.

On October 3, Washington issued a proclamation. He set aside Thursday, November 26, as a day for Americans to thank God for bringing them through the Revolution and for letting them form a new government peacefully. He also asked the country to pray for forgiveness of “our national and other transgressions.” Newspapers printed the proclamation up and down the coast.

Washington was a reserved man, but he knew the young nation needed shared rituals. The states had little in common beyond the war they had just won. New England had kept thanksgiving days for generations. In much of the South the custom was rare.

On the day itself, Washington walked from his house on Cherry Street to St. Paul’s Chapel on Broadway. That night he wrote in his diary that the weather was “most inclement and stormy” and that few people came to church.

Then he did something quieter. He paid out of his own pocket for beer and food for the men locked in the city jail for unpaid debts. A week later the prisoners placed a notice in a New York newspaper thanking him for his “very acceptable donation on Thursday last.”

The tradition did not stick right away. John Adams named national days of fasting and prayer, but Thomas Jefferson refused to proclaim any at all. It took Abraham Lincoln, in the middle of the Civil War, to make Thanksgiving a national holiday held every year.

But the shape of the day was there from the start: a pause in late November, a reason to be grateful, and a meal for people who needed one. Washington’s first Thanksgiving fell on a Thursday, as it has ever since, including today.