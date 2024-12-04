(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

I came across an analysis of news aggregators by the group AllSides that you might find of interest. What they found was that most aggregators are biased to the Left, including Google, Apple, and Bing. RealClearPolitics, in contrast, lands right in the center.

As we approach the end of the year, I ask that if you value RealClear’s unique contribution to the U.S. media, please make a tax-deductible donation to RealClear Media Fund by December 31st.

This is how journalism should be—and how it often used to be. A balanced media diet has become more of a rarity, however, as news outlets have chosen to cater to hyper-partisan audiences.

RCP has covered the Biden presidency in the same way, showing perspectives from all sides. The RealClear approach—independent and evenhanded—remains consistent even as control of government shifts from one party to another.

When Donald Trump returns to the White House, you can be sure that RealClearPolitics will feature supporters of his agenda. And also critics.

All Sides - Aggregator Media Bias

Your support at the end of the year can help power the editorial labor that makes RealClear news run. Across all RealClear channels, from Politics and Markets to Defense and Health, more than 64,802 links have been posted over the past year.

Let me repeat: more than 64,802 links. Each one chosen by a human editor, not an algorithm.

Every day, RealClear’s editors comb through a wide range of news outlets, publications, and platforms—from across the political spectrum; identify the must-read pieces of the day from all sides; and pair rival views on the most pressing issues.

Our editors’ goal is to present citizens and policymakers with an authoritative rendering of the news. Not one-sided spin.

Your support will also enable our original independent journalism, through which we cover national issues of public policy and hold Washington to account.

We could not be prouder of RealClearPolitics political correspondent Susan Crabtree, who recently received the Dao Prize for Excellence in Investigative Journalism, a prize worth $100,000, in recognition of her inspired reporting on incompetence and questionable hiring practices at the Secret Service. This was a beat she began well before the assassination attempt on former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. Members of Congress have cited Crabtree and her articles in pushing for reform at the agency entrusted with protecting America’s leaders.

Over at RealClearInvestigations, reporters have dug into a host of pressing issues. Lee Fang and Ben Weingarten both testified before Congress this past year on the threat of censorship. Vince Bielski has published a series on K-12 education in America, from pressure to lower standards to innovations in vocational and classical education. In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Nancy Rommelmann and Jim Varney were in North Carolina, exposing the compromised response by FEMA and other government actors, but also highlighting how citizens came together to help each other in the storm’s aftermath.

Original investigative journalism and government accountability reporting are essential to a healthy democracy. They are also the most expensive and labor-intensive forms of news to produce—and cannot be powered by advertising alone.

All RealClear’s original journalism is paywall free—but we need the help of donors to keep it that way. If you haven’t done so already, we invite you to join thousands of your fellow readers in fueling RealClear’s mission into 2025.

Donate here: Support Honesty, Accuracy, and Viewpoint Diversity in the Media – RealClear Media Fund

On behalf of RealClear, have a happy and healthy holiday season.

Sincerely,

David DesRosiers

David DesRosiers is president of the RealClearFoundation.