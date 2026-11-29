How the Green Industrial Complex Forces Energy Poverty: The Money Irony and the Minority Mandate

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant, Contributing Writer for Master Resources, Blogger on Substack (stephenheins@substack.com)

One of the great ironies of the climate disagreement is that it is hiding in plain sight. The groups that present themselves as passionate, self-sacrificing defenders of the planet are the ones collecting the big money.

The so-called energy skeptics—the ones painted as cynical, greedy capitalists—are often the ones operating on thinner budgets, private support, and personal conviction.

Look at the ledgers. The Nature Conservancy alone reported roughly $1.5 billion in revenue in its recent fiscal year and holds more than $8 billion in net assets. Analyses of tax filings have shown that large environmental nonprofits take in nearly 10 times the gross receipts of major oil-and-gas industry groups, plus climate-skeptical nonprofits, combined.

Environmental organizations as a class have spent billions in single years on advocacy, litigation, and communications. Meanwhile, many of the independent analysts, engineers, and organizations arguing for reliable energy and human development scrape by on far less, often without the foundation networks or government-adjacent funding streams.

Passion and self-sacrifice appear to run counter to the public story.

That irony sits next to another: the organizational one. At COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, this November, only one G7 leader showed up—British Prime Minister Andy Burnham. The United States sent no official federal delegation. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Japan stayed home. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended, and the conference registered a record number of delegates overall, with Turkey, Brazil, Nigeria, China, and Indonesia leading.

The talks then collapsed without an overarching political deal—the first such failure since Copenhagen in 2009—largely because the EU and UK refused a text that did not explicitly push harder on fossil fuels.

The UN and EU continue to press for the effective ban on fossil fuels as a policy priority. The UK under its current government has aligned with that stance. This is not the position of the G7 as a group. It is not the revealed preference of the world’s largest economies when their actual leaders are counted. It is the preference of a bureaucratic and activist minority that has captured key institutions.

How do the UN, EU, and UK lobby for the complete anti-development of fossil fuels without facing sustained chastisement for the absence of energy humanism? How do they defy the practical positions of their largest members and advocate large, rapid CO₂ reductions—functionally a de-growth strategy for energy supply—while hundreds of millions remain without electricity and roughly two billion still cook with polluting fuels?

The latest Tracking SDG7 numbers put the absolute electricity gap at about 655 million people as of 2024, with more recent IEA figures at around 720–730 million. Clean cooking remains the larger failure: approximately two billion people.

Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for the large majority of both shortfalls. Household air pollution from traditional cooking kills hundreds of thousands of women and children each year. Broader measures of energy poverty—unreliable grids, unaffordable tariffs, lack of modern appliances and productive power—push the human toll into the billions.

These are not abstract climate statistics. They are daily constraints on health, education, industry, and basic dignity.

A minority of the world’s population, operating through UN processes, EU machinery, UK policy, and well-funded NGOs, is attempting to set the terms for member nations, for the general global population, and for the large majority of people who live in places that still need more energy, not less.

The process is undemocratic in practice. Consensus rules at the UNFCCC give small blocs and organized campaigners outsized leverage. Domestic voters in the United States and, increasingly, in parts of Europe have shown a limited appetite for the full agenda; their leaders respond by skipping summits or rejecting texts.

The response from the complex is not to adjust the goal to the evidence of energy poverty and development needs. It is to insist that the absences prove the urgency of the original plan.

Energy humanism starts from a simpler observation. Reliable, low-cost energy is a precondition for modern health care, refrigeration, clean water, industry, and women’s opportunity.

Indoor air pollution and the hours spent gathering fuel fall hardest on women and girls. Blocking or delaying the fuels and technologies that can close those gaps fastest—natural gas, nuclear, coal with modern controls where it is the practical option, and competitive renewables without permanent subsidy—is not a neutral climate policy. It is a choice that prolongs poverty.

The Green Industrial Complex has the money, the institutions, and the conference stages. It lacks the democratic consent of the world’s majority, nor does it have a record of delivering the energy abundance that ends energy poverty.

The skeptics and realists who keep pointing this out are not the ones living off the grants. They are the ones arguing that four billion people (or whatever the precise count under broader definitions) deserve the same practical energy choices that already lifted the rest of the world.

That is not cynicism. It is the opposite.