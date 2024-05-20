THOMAS J SHEPSTONE

MAY 19

The gentry ruling class establishment here and in Europe hates Hungary’s current government even though it’s part of the European Union and due to chair the group in the near future

. That’s because Hungary’s leadership is anything but politically correct. It stands for Hungary first, as opposed to catering to the agenda of the elites typically running things in Europe where class is everything. And, America is little different today under uniparty leadership, which is the case today. Plus, Hungary is by its own actions, exposing the corruption of other European states, especially with regard to energy.

The following is a video of Péter Szijjártó, Hungary’s Foreign Minster answering questions about his nation’s energy and foreign policies.

The first few minutes include the following reveals by Szijjártó of European super-hypocrisy on the issue of Russia, despite the fact Europe and the U.S. are telling all who will listen that we are essentially at war Russia over Ukraine:

“First, I'm personally responsible in the government for the construction of the new nuclear power plant in Hungary. On nuclear, we are on the same page with with the United Kingdom, maybe not on the fact that we are working together with the Russians on that, but on nuclear, we are on the same side. So, in 2014 we signed a contract with the Russian nuclear energy company to build a nuclear power plant for us. Okay, we are now building the nuclear power plant… If I take you to the site tomorrow you will see huge works going on but you will see American, German and French subcontractors working on the site paid by the Russians to work there.”

“We have been under constant pressure not to work together with the Russian on nuclear energy, not to buy nuclear fuel from the Russians. I mean if we don't buy nuclear fuel from the Russians, we have to shut down the nuclear power plant of ours, a nuclear power plant which currently covers 33% of the electricity demand of ours. Okay, so stop buying nuclear fuel? Who was the number one supplier of uranium to the United States last year Russia? The United States spent more than $1 billion on Russian uranium last year. Russia was the number one uranium supplier of the United States last year and they are putting pressure on us not to buy fuel from the Russians!

“The third point I want to make [is about] oil the Western Europeans are so proud of themselves. ‘We got rid of Russian oil. You Central Europeans, you could not make it you know. That's how much we are better than you, you know. We got rid of Russian oil.‘ The share of Russian oil to India was below 1% before the war. Now, it's very close to to 40%. Before the war, Europe was not buying Indian oil. Now, Europe is the number one customer of Indian oil Indian oil. Okay, since we are not buying it I guess there are others in Europe who are buying it and those must be those who say that they are not buying oil from Russia so so when it comes to cooperation with Russia. I understand it's very easy to say that.”

The rest of the video is just as excellent but what we see exposed in Szijjártó’s three examples of European and American hypocrisy is the fact we are being told lies at every turn. Russia may still be an evil empire but Ukraine is little, if any, better. And, all the taxpayer money supposedly going to Ukraine to fight Russia is either going to South Carolina miltary contractors, other Western counterparts or in the pockets of crooked Ukrainian oligarchs. Meanwhile, our gentry ruling class establishment deals with the Russians with impunity, acting out some cruel version of The Great Pretenders with respect to the poor Ukrainian people,

Hungary, by contrast, is developing nuclear energy for energy security purposes. It’s also developing its oil and gas resources. The big lesson here, of course, is not to believe anything that comes out of mouths of the gentry ruling class, especially on energy. Everything is either virtue signaling or a head fake.

