I am fundraising to bring energy humanism to the world, which means ensuring that the 4 billion people living in some form of energy poverty can access abundant and inexpensive energy, especially the 2 billion women most effected by energy poverty.



“Bettering Human Lives” is a noble activity. Accordingly, I will continue to be an independent voice for energy humanism with absolutely no conflicts of interest.



All contributions will be used to foster cooperation and education between the energy industry, policy makers, energy NGOs, Media, energy humanists, energy spokespeople, advocates, conservationists and average people throughout the world.



My activities this last week-August 10-16- include posting 4 Tributes I wrote to honor outstanding energy leaders and organization, I curated and posted 44 pertinent articles/Op-Eds relating to energy humanism for my Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Substack allies, and I wrote 3 of my own energy articles/Op-Eds.



https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-stephens-energy-mission