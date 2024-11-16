I HAVE BEEN MOSTLY SELF-FUNDED FOR THE LAST FIVE YEARS, SO ANY FINANCIAL SUPPORT IS ALWAYS APPRECIATED.

I have written, thought, and believed in “Global Energy Plentitude, Low Cost, and Fairness,” for over the last twenty-four years..

Over the last three years, I have curated and published over 6,030 articles and Op-Ed’s on Substack. They are searchable.

I believe that daily curation of a subject as complex as energy, et al., is necessary to have access to the leading energy thinkers and writers in real time: some of smartest thought leaders for practical environmentalism and global energy fairness.

My guide is that I won't publish anything that is mundane or unimportant about The Planet’s Energy. My purpose is to provide fair, balanced, and global stories, if only to make certain my gentle readership doesn’t miss the news that is timely and historical.