A short note about my Substack work and subscriptions

STEPHEN HEINS

APR 10, 2024

(I am available to research and report on several energy related sectors, regulations and/or government policies, national or international subjects, or separate companies upon request)

I am almost 80:I am an energy activist for last 25 years and a poet my adult life: I have been funding my activism on social security last 5 years: I have published over 4,000 pieces on Substack in last 2 years, which are searchable: My concerns are energy poverty, economic development, sound energy policy, and energy thought leaders: My emphasis is on timeliness and erudite use of facts and information.

Some of the voices I have published: Blackmon, Turley, Bryce, Driessen, Slav, Tinker, Pielke, Curry, Nelson, Willis, Jacobson, Menton, Mills, Spiess, Stein, Droz, Watts, Doomberg, Caiazza, Etam, Yergin, Sheridan, Crockford, Lomborg, Horner, Bradley, Gorman, Moore, Walcher, Orr to name a few.

My favorite poet is Gary Snyder.

I could be much more effective with some subscription help, as my passions are still there. My good health and active heart want to help my friends and allies support practical environmentalism for the planet….to my last breathe.

“Then trading shapes again. My wife is gone, my girl is gone, my books are loaned, my clothes are worn, I gave away a car; and all that happened years ago. Mind & matter, love & space are frail as foam on beer.”

― Gary Snyder, Riprap and Cold Mountain Poems