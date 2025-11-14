ICJ Overview: The Politics of Their Advisory Opinion on Climate Change

By Stephen Heins, The Word Merchant

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued its advisory opinion on the “Obligations of States in Respect of Climate Change” on July 23, 2025, following a highly political request from the United Nations General Assembly. This non-binding opinion addresses whether states/countries have legal duties beyond specific climate treaties, such as the Paris Agreement, to combat climate change.

The Court unanimously opined that climate change poses an “urgent and existential threat.” Therefore, all countries have broader obligations under “customary” international law, including preventing significant harm to the climate system, reducing emissions deeply and rapidly, and potentially facing primary liability for failures to act.

It explicitly rejected the “narrow view” that only treaties like the Paris Agreement govern state conduct, emphasizing that other international legal principles apply, such as those related to human rights, environmental protection, and “erga omnes” obligations (duties owed to the global community as a whole). While advisory opinions thankfully lack enforceable authority—meaning they don’t create binding precedents or compel action—they can misguidedly influence international discourse, litigation, and policy.

Flaws in the ICJ’s Advisory Opinion

The opinion has drawn significant criticism from the energy sanity community for methodological, substantive, and practical shortcomings. First, its non-binding status is a core flaw: as an advisory ruling, it carries no legal force, yet it risks being misinterpreted as authoritative law. Many critics argue that this creates a “soft law” illusion, in which the ICJ (like the UN itself) oversteps its role by effectively legislating on complex global issues without democratic input or state consent. For instance, the opinion demands “deep, rapid, and sustained reductions” in emissions. Still, it provides little to no guidance on balancing this with economic realities, potentially overlooking the positive trade-offs involved in energy transitions.

Scientifically and economically, the ruling is fraught with exaggeration and omission, more highly political than economic. It portrays climate change as an unqualified “existential threat” without sufficiently acknowledging the many uncertainties in climate models or the adaptive capacities of societies. Economists like Bjorn Lomborg have pointed out that it misreads the science by overemphasizing risks while disregarding the historical benefits of fossil fuels, such as enabling agricultural productivity to feed billions, advancements in medical care, reducing poverty, and powering modern grid infrastructure.

The opinion doesn’t engage with the types of actions that might constitute “harm,” leaving room for vague interpretations that could penalize or curtail necessary energy use in developing nations. Furthermore, it sidelines economic development priorities, such as the need for reliable energy sources to end poverty—echoing the advocacy of “energy humanism” and a “Best of the Above” approach that prioritizes abundant, reliable, inexpensive energy over ideological mandates.

Another flaw is its potential to disrupt international negotiations. By expanding obligations beyond the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement frameworks, it could complicate diplomacy, introducing uncertainty into issues such as finance for loss and damage or technology transfers. This risks turning climate policy into a political litigation battlefield (aka Lawfare) rather than a collaborative process, without addressing root causes such as energy poverty in regions like Africa, where fossil fuels and nuclear options (including Small Modular Reactors, or SMRs) could play vital roles in development and even in emissions reductions.

Misuse by the UN and International Green NGOs

Despite its advisory nature, the opinion has been leveraged by the UN and environmental NGOs to advance aggressive agendas, often amplifying “climate alarmism” in ways that critics see as anti-humanist. The UN has cited it to push for stricter emissions targets and reparations, framing non-compliance as “internationally wrongful acts” that could lead to lawsuits for billions in damages.

This misuse treats the opinion as de facto law, potentially eroding national sovereignty—especially for countries resisting rapid net-zero transitions that could hinder economic growth. For example, it opens the door to lawsuits against nations that maintain fossil fuel subsidies or production, even if those subsidies or production are essential for energy security and poverty alleviation.

Green NGOs, such as those in the Loss and Damage Collaboration or Greenpeace, have hailed it as a tool for accountability, using it to demand climate finance as a “legal obligation” at forums like COP30. However, this has been abused to promote subsidies-dependent renewables, which often fail to integrate with other energy sources due to intermittency and high costs—aligning with an overall skepticism toward renewables until they’re subsidy-free and profitable.

Energy humanists argue this approach embodies “climate change arrogance,” prioritizing emissions cuts over human well-being, as seen in Africa, where paternalistic policies treat the continent as needing “green” handouts rather than robust economic development, communications infrastructure, and access to diverse energy options, such as nuclear power, for AI-driven growth and emissions control.

This misuse fuels a global anti-humanist narrative in which net-zero zealotry ignores the six principles of energy sanity: abundant energy for all, reliability to avoid blackouts, adequate infrastructure for scalability, economic development to lift billions, human health benefits from reduced poverty, and capital formation through profitable, debt-managed systems. Instead, it risks entrenching energy poverty by demonizing profitable fossil fuels and underplaying nuclear’s potential, turning advisory rhetoric into a weapon for ideological control rather than practical solutions.

In summary, while the ICJ’s opinion seeks to establish international duties, its flaws—overreach and incomplete analysis—combined with misuse by the UN and Green NGOs could prioritize ruinous alarmism over balanced, pro-human energy policies. UN climate reform, such as ending subsidies across all energy sources and fostering “Best of the Above” strategies, would better address global needs without the jarring political pitfalls of judicial activism.