If Biden declares a ‘Climate Emergency,’ he would seize 130 new powers – Seeks repeat of COVID-style lockdowns with bypassing of democracy – Morano Responds

CLIMATE PROPAGANDACLIMATE UGLINESS

If Biden declares a ‘Climate Emergency,’ he would seize 130 new powers – Seeks repeat of COVID-style lockdowns with bypassing of democracy – Morano Responds

Biden – Aug 9, 2023: I’ve Declared a Climate Emergency ‘Practically Speaking’

What it would mean for Biden to declare a national ‘climate emergency’ – ‘Triggers ability for him to deploy around 130 different powers’

Dem Sen Majority Leader Schumer urges Biden ‘to call a climate emergency’ – ‘He can do many, many things under the emergency powers…without legislation’

‘Listen to science’: Activist Bill McKibben echoes calls for Biden to declare a ‘Climate Emergency’

NASA Scientist Peter Kalmus: ‘Biden must declare a climate emergency’

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Climate Depot’s Morano: “The Biden administration believes that when democracy fails to achieve its climate goals, it’s time to bypass democracy and Congress and follow the COVID model. Climate activists have lusted after the COVID lockdowns as the model for climate lockdowns. The plan is to declare a ‘climate emergency,’ toss out elected representatives and follow China’s one-party rule model by implementing energy restrictions through the bureaucracy. They don’t need no stinkin’ democracy. Throughout history, emergency declarations have been used and abused to crush freedom. For those who loved how unelected officials ruled our lives under COVID lockdowns, prepare for the attempts to make climate lockdowns permanent. For an idea of what the world would look like under a climate lockdown.” See: 2021 International Energy Agency’s ‘Net-Zero’ report urges ‘behavioral changes’ to fight climate: ‘A shift away from private car use…. upper speed limits’ & thermostat controls; limits on hot water & more!

2022 Intl Energy Agency report urges ENERGY LOCKDOWNS: ‘Banning use of private cars on Sundays…Reducing highway speed limits…more working from home…cutting business air travel’ & SUV ‘tax’

Flashback: Morano on Biden’s coming ‘climate emergency’: ‘Seeking exact same powers they had under COVID…to bypass democracy,…to tell the Supreme Court to stuff it’

By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot

Biden: I’ve Declared a Climate Emergency ‘Practically Speaking’

CNN: ‘Biden incorrectly claims he has declared a national emergency on climate’– CNN: While Biden has taken a series of significant legislative and executive steps to combat climate change, he has stopped short of declaring a national emergency, which would unlock sweeping new federal authorities and funds to combat the climate crisis. Climate activists have called on Biden since the earliest days of his presidency to declare a national emergency. … The president seemed close to declaring a climate emergency in the summer of 2022 after it appeared Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, had tanked the Inflation Reduction Act – Biden’s signature climate and health care bill. In a July 20, 2022, speech in Massachusetts, Biden strongly hinted that he could declare an emergency.

Politico: Biden says he has ‘practically’ declared a climate emergency. But he actually hasn’t…YET – ‘Would give him a host of new powers to combat climate change’– “We’ve already done that,” Biden said Wednesday when asked whether he was prepared to declare a national climate emergency during an interview on The Weather Channel. “We’ve conserved more land, we’ve moved into rejoining the Paris Climate Accord. We’ve got a $60 billion climate control facility.” When pressed about whether he has actually declared an emergency, Biden responded, “Practically speaking, yes.”

However, no such declaration has come from the White House. Experts say Biden could invoke the 1976 National Emergencies Act to give himself the power to order the manufacture of clean energy technology, deploy renewables on military bases, block crude oil exports or even suspend offshore drilling — though that would require compensation to the owners. Though the law limits emergency declarations to one year, it could be renewed annually to address the increasingly troubling impacts of climate change.

Flashback: Morano on Biden’s coming ‘climate emergency’: ‘Seeking exact same powers they had under COVID…to bypass democracy,…to tell the Supreme Court to stuff it’

What it would mean for Biden to declare a national ‘climate emergency’ – ‘Triggers ability for him to deploy around 130 different powers’– U.S. presidents have declared 60 national emergencies since 1976, according to the think tank Demos. Historically, those have typically been for acute crises, such as specific natural disasters, rather than a long-term predicament like climate change. …

“If he declares a national emergency, it triggers the ability for him to deploy around 130 different powers,” Jean Su, energy justice program director and senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said.

Biden could stop “the export of crude oil…phase out all exports and imports of fossil fuels entirely…stop issuing permits for offshore oil and gas wells under already existing leases and halt all drilling immediately…marshaling funding under the DPA to deploy clean energy — for example, rooftop solar installations on low-income housing.”

‘Listen to science’: Activist Bill McKibben echoes calls for Biden to declare a ‘Climate Emergency’

Dumpster Diving NASA Scientist Peter Kalmus: ‘Biden must declare a climate emergency’ – Admits he has ‘bottomless grief’ because ‘we are losing Earth’ & seeks to ‘end’ fossil fuels

What a ‘Climate Emergency’ declaration means for oil & gas production in the U.S.

Fed Reserve Board of Gov. Christopher Waller Drops Bombshell: ‘I believe risks posed by climate change are not sufficiently unique or material to merit special treatment’

You were warned! Climate Lockdowns looming – Wash Post: Biden set to issue ‘climate emergency’ declaration – ‘Unchains the president’ from Congress

Update July 19, 2022: AP source: Biden holds off on climate emergency declaration – Biden “will stop short of issuing an emergency declaration that would unlock federal resources to deal with the issue, according to a person familiar with the president’s plans.”

Flashback: ‘Climate lockdowns’ touted by Gates & Soros funded professors, Govts, media, & academia

Watch: Morano’s full 25 min speech on Climate Lockdowns at Heartland Skeptic Conference in Las Vegas – October 2021

Watch: COVID lockdowns morphing into climate lockdowns – Morano on Tucker Carlson in 2021

Watch: Morano on Tucker Carlson: We Will Go From COVID Lockdowns To ‘Climate Lockdowns’ Under Biden in 2020

Watch: Morano on Tucker Carlson: Ukraine war, ’emergency declarations’ & crises are being used to bypass democracy to implement Green New Deal

Climate Depot’s Morano July 19, 2022 comments on reports Biden is set to declare a national “climate emergency”: “The Biden administration believes that when democracy fails to achieve its climate goals, it’s time to bypass democracy and Congress and follow the COVID model. Climate activists have lusted after the COVID lockdowns as the model for climate lockdowns. The plan is to declare a ‘climate emergency,’ toss out elected representatives and follow China’s one-party rule model by implementing energy restrictions through the bureaucracy. They don’t need no stinkin’ democracy. Throughout history, emergency declarations have been used and abused to crush freedom. For those who loved how unelected officials ruled our lives under COVID lockdowns, prepare for the attempts to make climate lockdowns permanent. For an idea of what the world would look like under a climate lockdown.” See: 2021 International Energy Agency’s ‘Net-Zero’ report urges ‘behavioral changes’ to fight climate: ‘A shift away from private car use…. upper speed limits’ & thermostat controls; limits on hot water & more!

2022 Intl Energy Agency report urges ENERGY LOCKDOWNS: ‘Banning use of private cars on Sundays…Reducing highway speed limits…more working from home…cutting business air travel’ & SUV ‘tax’

Wash Post complicit in climate protests!? ‘Staff reporters were initially subjected to a potential arrest’ due to advance alert of crime at Fed art gallery – Fmr NYT reporter suggests WaPo guilty of ‘crimes’

Climate protesters descend on DC to urge ‘Climate Emergency’ declaration – Block roads & vandalize sculpture at National Gallery of Art

Health Canada report: ‘Core values’ like ‘liberty & individualism’ have ‘to be rethought’ to fight climate change – ‘It advances the individual over the collective’

MARK E. JEFTOVIC: Health Canada demands collectivism and an end to capitalism to fight climate change: excerpts from “Perspectives on Climate Change and Public Health in Canada” –