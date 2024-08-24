“Illogically Facts —“Fact-Checking” by Innuendo”, by Kip Hansen
The latest fad in all kinds of activism to attack one’s ideological opponents via “fact checking”. We see this in politics and all the modern controversies, including, of course, Climate Science.
Illogically Facts —“Fact-Checking” by Innuendo
Guest Essay by Kip Hansen — 24 August 2024 — 2000 words
The latest fad in all kinds of activism to attack one’s ideological opponents via “fact checking”. We see this in politics and all the modern controversies, including, of course, Climate Science.
Almost none of the “fact c…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Word Merchant to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.