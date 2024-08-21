Imagine Affluent Climate Scammers Living By Green Example. How Dare You?!

by Jeff Willis

Aug 19, 2024

Recently some enlightened congressmen, senators, and members of the “donor class” took decisive action. Their goal: “To awaken slumbering Americans to the dangers of climate change.” [emphasis, links added]

It sounded honorable and good—until the inevitable price tag showed its ugly head.

It hardly mattered to these privileged few. Most had incomes that far exceeded seven figures. Many had transportation paid for by their companies and/or the government. They had a complicit, corporate media with them every step of the way.

Best of all, they had an agenda that could further enrich them, at the average family’s expense. A bit painful for North American and European families perhaps, but it was for theirs and the Earth’s betterment!

It was an idea that was both innocuous and noble. To be paid handsomely for such an endeavor was a given.

Notable Green Players in Climate Change

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer heads the list. Many vaguely recall his brief entry and fast exit in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Originally from New York, now residing in California, he founded Farallon Capital Management and later the Next Generation Climate Action Committee. Through the latter, Steyer used inconclusive climate studies as a mechanism to recruit young people to the Democrat party.

Former Vice President, Albert Gore, Jr., will be remembered for his documentary, An Inconvenient Truth, and subsequent Nobel Prize in 2007 for his work on “raising awareness.” His 1992 book, Earth in the Balance landed him $1.1 million in royalties.

“We, the human species, are confronting a planetary emergency — a threat to the survival of our civilization that is gathering ominous and destructive potential even as we gather here,” Gore said at the gala ceremony in Oslo.

Gore predicted the Arctic polar ice pack would be completely melted by 2013. Advocates consider his cause noble. Opponents consider him an opportunist who has made tens of millions from the alleged crisis.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey was at the forefront of pushing through the Green New Deal.

Markey’s passionate climate change alarmism influenced many well-intended Americans to see the issue not as it is, but as it could be.

In February 2022 Markey posted on Twitter:

“This fight has been long and challenging, but I have not lost hope. We are closer than ever to delivering decisive climate action and we are going to keep fighting until we win.”

Former Massachusetts Senator, U.S. Presidential Candidate, Secretary of State, and current “Climate Tzar” in the Biden Administration, John Kerry has been the master of climate change “hyperbole.”

It may finally be catching up with him. A Fox News report yielded eye-opening truisms.

In its complaint, Protect the Public’s Trust (PPT) alleged that Kerry violated federal scientific integrity policy when he said in May 2023 that greenhouse gas emissions “kill 15 million people per year worldwide.”PPT requested a federal investigation into Kerry’s comments.

“15 million people are dying every single year around this planet as a consequence of greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere, in the air, which travels around and drops in the form of pollution and is warming the ocean at record rates, changing the chemistry of the ocean itself,” Kerry remarked on May 10, 2023, at the Department of Agriculture’s AIM for Climate Summit.

“Without action, millions of lives and the livelihood of the planet is at risk,” he said

Green Measures Not Living Up to Billing

On paper, energy produced by wind looks good. Outside of killing countless birds, it’s clean and seemingly efficient. However, turbines are often seen as an eyesore.

Passions are high and opinions are as strong as the prevailing wind in northwest Nebraska, as some neighbors and family members on both sides of the wind energy issue in and near Cherry County, Neb., verbally clashed over financial, emotional, and health concerns related to current and proposed future wind farms.

Recently, Nebraska Sen. Tom Brewer, a Republican who represents legislative district 43, introduced two legislative bills supporting neighbors’ concerns about the proximity of living near numerous towering turbines that are in full view of others’ rural homesteads.

Solar is seen as a popular alternative. However, there are issues. For starters, most are manufactured in China.

There is also the problem of disposal of solar panels. Contrary to popular opinion, they are not overly durable. Withstanding exposure to the elements while soaking up the sun’s powerful rays to generate electricity is a tall order!

Whilst hail isn’t a common phenomenon across the globe, regions like the American Midwest do have frequent hailstorms. If hail is a major concern, then you need to assess the possibility of your solar panels being damaged during extreme weather events.

The ability of solar panels to withstand hail depends on the durability of the panel type and the size of the hail. A large enough hailstone will damage even the strongest panels.

In Texas, they found that during extreme weather, the alternative sources proved to be inadequate.

In a state known for oil, residents had better pray the wind picks up fast — or else they’re going to be having some serious electricity problems.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which runs Texas’ electrical grid, warned that without voluntary energy reduction measures, the electrical grid in the state wouldn’t be able to reliably meet demand.

The reason? It wasn’t windy enough.

In short, the alternatives are not living up to their billing! While enriching a few they are quietly impoverishing the many!

The question becomes, “How long before the many figure it out?” Probably not long! And when they do, look out! It will be “payback time!”

A Punishment Fitting for the Crime

In short, influential people have fabricated a would-be crisis for the purpose of further enriching themselves. Their manipulative tactics have resulted in economic hardship and misery for millions.

This misery equates to the equivalent of a massive “pay cut” thanks to the worst inflation seen in 50 years. Most noticeable has been the spike in gasoline prices, which have doubled since Joe Biden took office.

Insiders conclude that Democrat presidential candidate and green energy ideologue Kamala Harris is the force behind this hypocritical movement that has devastated so many families.

Higher gasoline prices result in price increases at the retail level for everything from eggs for your breakfast to tires for your car!

The question becomes, should these actions be lauded, or should the perpetrators be punished for deceiving so many worldwide?

If the answer is the latter, consider this:

Would it be possible for these offenders to be given a chance to practice what they preach? Leading by example has always been a preferable initiative.

The “Green New Deal” Applied

Prince of Wales Island is a beautiful, heavily wooded island in the North Pacific. Situated at 55-degree latitude, it experiences a climate reminiscent of Scotland with mild temperatures and sufficient rainfall.

The mostly virgin soil is rich and capable of producing “brassica oleracea” vegetables, such as Broccoli, Cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts, as well as root vegetables such as potatoes, carrots, and sugar beets.

Rye, oats, barley, and hops grow extremely well on the island. Blueberries, raspberries, cranberries, and salmon berries are abundant. The growing season lasts approximately 180 days.

Prince of Wales Island is roughly the size of Delaware and Rhode Island combined with 990 miles of coastline. Included are inland rivers and lakes, hot springs, white sand beaches, and a vast network of caves and caverns.

Salt and freshwater fishing is some of the world’s finest. Plentiful salt deposits aided original settlers with preservation.

The island has less than 6,000 inhabitants. The majority are “First Nation.” Tlingits, the original inhabitants, compose the majority.

Would it not be possible to “relocate” these four gentlemen, and other influential alarmists to PWI? In doing so, they could practice what they preach, setting an example for humanity.

