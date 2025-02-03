In 2020, we created an in-house model to help us analyze and understand the future trajectory of EV sales and market share in the US. We did this to test the then-conventional wisdom that market share of plug-in EVs (PEVs) in the US would reach 30% by 2030.

More recently, a target of 67% market share by 2032 has emerged… reflecting an anticipated acceleration in EV adoption stemming from US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) mileage fleet requirements (ie, CAFE standards) rolled out by the Biden admin in the first half of 2024.

After reviewing EV sales and market penetration data for the final three months of 2024, we've updated the model to estimate future US EV market shares under three scenarios—high, low and mid.

So how are things looking?

For Q4 2024, Cox Automotive Inc. and Kelley Blue Book report that US EV sales grew 15.1% from the year-ago quarter. EV sales growth was 7.2% for full year 2024.

Since sales growth continues to undershoot targets, we felt it reasonable to update the model with more tepid growth assumptions based on the new data.

To wit, our mid-point forecast for 2025 market share for PEVs is now 8.8%, down from 10.3% just nine months ago. More importantly, our forecasted market share for 2030 and 2032 is now just 11.8% and 13.2%, respectively. This is down from 16.1% and 18.5% nine months ago.

Unless the long-term EV market share growth rate more than *quadruples* from our forecast of 6.1% per year going forward, the market share targets of 30% by 2030 will not be reached. Growth rates would also need to quadruple to reach the 2032 goals of 67% market share. The upshot? The Biden admin targets can only be achieved via backdoor gov’t mandates of EVs and bans of ICE vehicles.

Going forward, the smart money says EV market share growth in the US is going to follow a reduced trajectory under a Trump admin. EV market share growth in the US will continue to underwhelm.