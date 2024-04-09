Members of Swiss group, Senior Women for Climate Protection, react after the European Court of Human Rights said Switzerland was not doing enough to tackle the climate crisis, the first such ruling on the responsibility of states in curbing global heat (Photo by Frederick FLORIN / AFP)
-- In a landmark ruling, the European Court of Human Rights said that member countries are obligated to protect citizens from climate crisis impacts. The case was brought by 2,000 Swiss members of Senior Women for Climate Protection, who had argued that their government's inadequate efforts to combat climate change put them at risk of dying during heatwaves. Court president Siofra O'Leary said the Swiss government had violated the human right to a private and family life, by failing to put in place sufficient domestic policies to tackle climate change. It's the first time that an international court has ruled on climate change, and could have a ripple effect across Europe and beyond, setting a precedent for how some courts deal with the rising tide of climate litigation argued on the basis of human rights infringements. (Associated Press)
