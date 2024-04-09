--

countries are obligated to protect citizens from climate crisis impacts. The case was brought by 2,000 Swiss members of Senior Women for Climate Protection, who had argued that their government's inadequate efforts to combat climate change put them at risk of dying during heatwaves. Court president Siofra O'Leary said the Swiss government had violated the human right to a private and family life, by failing to put in place sufficient domestic policies to tackle climate change. It's the first time that an international court has ruled on climate change, and could have a ripple effect across Europe and beyond, setting a precedent for how some courts deal with the rising tide of climate litigation argued on the basis of human rights infringements. (

according to the European climate change service. The global average land temperature in March 2024 was 14.1C (57.4F), the highest ever for the month and surpassing the 2016 record by a tenth of a degree. The month was 1.68C (3F) hotter than when the world started burning copious amounts of fossil fuels 150 years ago.

constitution to include protections against climate impacts which threaten health and equality. In 2022, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change identified India as one of the world's most vulnerable countries to climate change due to extreme heat, storms, air pollution, disease, and food insecurity. The country has had an estimated 16 per cent loss in GDP over the past 30 years due to factors like rising sea levels and more erratic monsoons.

by typhoon-like winds during violent rain and hailstorms in southeastern China last month. The victims, including an 11-year-old boy, fell to their deaths in Nanchang. At least seven people died during the extreme weather which engulfed 54 counties, the Jiangxi provincial emergency flood control headquarters said.

affect at least 9 million people in and around Colombia's capital. Droughts have been intensified by the current El Nino weather pattern during the nation's dry season and caused reservoir levels to fall to the lowest levels in decades, Mayor Carlos Galan said on Monday. High temperatures and droughts have also exacerbated forest fires in the South American country. (

)

to overtake gas-powered cars by the end of this year or in early 2025. The transition to electric has been powered, ironically, by the Scandinavian country's huge oil and gas wealth which allowed generous incentives. Still, analysts think it will take a few more years for BEVs to surpass the number of diesel vehicles in Norway.

network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. To date, seven have been built. The money came from the $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021, to build 500,000 EV chargers by 2030. But despite concerns from some lawmakers, transport officials are confident that half a million will be publicly available by 2027, making EV charging “as easy as finding a gas station”.

other tech: threats to Africa's gorillas and chimpanzees. A new study has found that mining for critical minerals on the continent has placed one-third of the species at risk as habitats are destroyed. “A shift away from fossil fuels is good for the climate but must be done in a way that does not jeopardise biodiversity,” said researcher Dr Genevieve Campbell.

during an “extremely active” season, one group of forecasters warned. The early findings, published by Colorado State University, predicted 23 named storms, the highest number since the team began making forecasts 20 years ago. This included 11 hurricanes and five major ones of categories 3-5 with sustained winds of 111 miles per hour or greater. Their previous highest April forecast was for nine hurricanes.