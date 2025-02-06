The FT Editorial Board writes, climate change is on us. In determining what happens next, China—far ahead in the race for supremacy in green tech— will play a pivotal role. It is the leading maker of wind turbines, solar panels, EVs and Lithium batteries. It dominates in critical minerals, too.

For the West, Beijing’s green ascendance sparks two big concerns. One is that its price advantage will drive western rivals out of business and leave gov’ts dependent on a strategic competitor for key technology. The other is that “smart” tech embedded in everything from EVs to turbines will pose security risks.

The real race is the one the planet is running, against the clock, to curb climate change. If we’re to win it, countries need to find strategies to work with Beijing in green tech, while minimizing the risks.

Our Take 1: Hey look, another editorial pumping the tired refrain the West is going to be subservient to China unless it reshapes its economies to crank out the same cleantech products as the totalitarian Communist nation.

Our Take 2: Do tell FT, what is it you find so compelling with the "China dominates" story? Is it its aging population and an economy on the brink of a deflationary breakdown rivaling that of Japan over 20 yrs? Or maybe it's the lack of transparency leaders have shown regarding the origins of Covid, which killed seven million worldwide and wreaked havoc on the global economy?

Our Take 3: Or perhaps it’s China’s aggressions in the South China Sea, attempts to rewrite int’l boundaries and law, and military drills aping an invasion of Taiwan? Or when China went against its word and imposed sweeping laws that led to jailing thousands of gov’t critics in Hong Kong and instituted changes to its Legislative Council to ensure only “patriots” loyal to Beijing have a voice?

Our Take 4: Or could it be the evidence China’s detained more than one million Uyghurs in "re-education camps” and has sentenced hundreds of thousands to prisons where they allegedly produce some of the green tech you’re so taken by?

Our Take 5: The “supremacy” of China in all things green only matters if the rest of the world decides those things are superior to the alternatives. They aren't. Absent the lazy thinking of Western leaders and their willingness to waste tens of trillions on uber-expensive non-solutions to climate change, China's positions in cleantech and EVs would be a massive strategic miss. Yet institutions like the FT want them to be home runs. How utterly strange.

Our Take 6: The FT claims “the rest of the world has little choice but to take advantage of low-cost Chinese wind and solar technologies.” Claptrap! The rest of the world has plenty of choices, including exploiting massive stores of low-carbon natural gas, nuclear tech and even geothermal.

Our Take 7: Wake up FT—the world isn’t going to abandon its incumbent energy system anytime soon... especially for China. Stop pretending otherwise.