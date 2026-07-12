Infamy

for Robert Kleinschmidt

1

Today is a date

that will live in infamy

in my mind.

2

Forty-three years ago or so,

I had a fateful meeting

at the Heins Truck Stop Restaurant

on Highway 41 in Wisconsin.

3

He was a twenty-year-old college student —

wickedly funny,

smarty pants,

and competitive every inch of the way.

4

I was twenty-five,

too serious,

a restaurateur running four high-volume truck stop restaurants

at the dawn of Interstate Highway history,

1969.

5

We started to become friends right there,

when as an Old Town rep he told me how to run a restaurant

and my only claim to fame was trying to keep those places humming.

6

Friends for life —

arguing, laughing, pushing each other,

and still going strong.

Steve Heins