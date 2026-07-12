Infamy
for Robert Kleinschmidt
Infamy
for Robert Kleinschmidt
1
Today is a date
that will live in infamy
in my mind.
2
Forty-three years ago or so,
I had a fateful meeting
at the Heins Truck Stop Restaurant
on Highway 41 in Wisconsin.
3
He was a twenty-year-old college student —
wickedly funny,
smarty pants,
and competitive every inch of the way.
4
I was twenty-five,
too serious,
a restaurateur running four high-volume truck stop restaurants
at the dawn of Interstate Highway history,
1969.
5
We started to become friends right there,
when as an Old Town rep he told me how to run a restaurant
and my only claim to fame was trying to keep those places humming.
6
Friends for life —
arguing, laughing, pushing each other,
and still going strong.
Steve Heins
It's very special when people develop friendships like this where you share personal ideas and moments out of the ordinary.
I had a Swiss engineer colleague like your friend. We shared many hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and mountain climbing adventure in New England, Switzerland, Ecuador, Argentina, Nepal, and Tibet. Out of the ordinary experiences including being held at gunpoint at 15,000 feet in Ecuador and robbed of all of our specialty high altitude clothing by a Spanish speaking man who called himself, Robinhood.