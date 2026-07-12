The Word Merchant

The Word Merchant

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
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It's very special when people develop friendships like this where you share personal ideas and moments out of the ordinary.

I had a Swiss engineer colleague like your friend. We shared many hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and mountain climbing adventure in New England, Switzerland, Ecuador, Argentina, Nepal, and Tibet. Out of the ordinary experiences including being held at gunpoint at 15,000 feet in Ecuador and robbed of all of our specialty high altitude clothing by a Spanish speaking man who called himself, Robinhood.

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