Innovation not global regulation will save the planet

Green goals have always been attained through human ingenuity. This time will be no different

BJORN LOMBORG18 August 2024 • 8:00am









CREDIT: Dominic Lipinski

At the 2015 Paris climate summit, world leaders made a promise to slash carbon emissions. Despite policy efforts to achieve that vow, 2023 emissions set another record high.

At the same summit, a second agreement generated less fanfare: a pledge to double investment in green energy research and development. That promise has also been broken – and the consequences are far-reaching.

Innovation has always helped humanity respond to major challenges. In response to the famines of the 1950s and 1960s, a small group of researchers delivered innovative breakthroughs that made seeds produce radically more food per hectare. The miracle of the Green Revolution saved billions of lives. When Los Angeles air pollution became nearly unbearable in the 1960s, innovation again came to the rescue when the low-cost catalytic converter cut vehicle pollution.

Innovation fixed these problems without onerous sacrifice: we didn’t respond to famine by limiting food, or fix pollution by driving less.

Today we are at a crossroads for climate change: the world wants to dramatically lower carbon emissions, but these are a byproduct of reliable energy that combats poverty and secures economic growth.

People in wealthy nations have reluctantly accepted higher energy bills as the price of cutting some carbon emissions. Even so, rich countries have cut emissions by only 13 per cent since 2000. It is near-impossible – and morally dubious – to ask poorer countries to forego poverty reduction to cut their emissions. Indeed, the poorer half of the world has seen emissions increase by 121 per cent since 2000. This reality is why the main Paris Agreement is struggling – and it is why innovation is crucial.

Many campaigners claim solar and wind are already cheaper than fossil fuels. This is true only when the sun is shining and the wind is blowing. At all other times, the costs are infinitely high. If solar and wind were cheaper already, everyone would have switched. Instead, last year developing countries, which now produce two thirds of global electricity, increased coal generation by more than they increased solar and wind power.

Moreover, solar and wind deliver only electricity, which makes up one fifth of much broader energy needs. Global fossil fuel energy has increased five times more than global solar and wind energy since 2010.

We need more R&D to make green energy sources cheaper and more reliable than fossil fuels – so it’s not just the wealthy who can afford them.

Spending on green energy innovation has been neglected for three decades by rich countries, including the UK. Around 1980, in the wake of the oil crisis, the West spent more than 8 pence out of every £100 of GDP researching low-carbon technologies, with the UK above 10 pence. Then, spending languished. Over the 2010s, green innovation spending hovered between 3-4 pence. Despite the 2015 vow to reach 6 pence, the UK has just reached 4 pence today.

Research for my think tank Copenhagen Consensus exploring the costs and benefits of climate change policies showed the most effective long-term policy is dramatically increasing green R&D spending up to 10 pence per £100 of GDP across every country, not just the rich world. Every pound spent would avoid £11 of long-term climate costs.

We don’t know where breakthroughs will happen: they could come in nuclear energy, which is reliable but remains expensive. We must also look at making solar and wind cheaper, CO2 extraction and storage, fusion, second-generation biofuels, and many other promising but still costly opportunities.

Innovation is a policy that withstands geopolitical shocks and accommodates the poorer world demanding more energy and higher growth.

Pursuing innovation would generate breakthroughs that boost growth for generations, while remaining cheaper and more effective than current climate policies.