🚨🇺🇸US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright told African energy ministries that Washington will not foster anymore the transition into the continent.

🛢️Instead, the US will support African countries to use whatever energy source, including gas and coal, to power their economies.

Talking in front of a crowded room, full of African energy officials and government representatives, the US Energy Secretary delivered a speech that will likely go down for years. He said the Trump Administration “has no desire to tell you what you should do with your energy system,” asserting that this “It’s a paternalistic post-colonial attitude that I just can’t stand.”

Speaking about his friendship with many "Africans" during his college years, before becoming a major investor of the shale industry in the US, he directly spoke in favour of African governments' thirst to invest into new oil, gas, and coal projects. “We’ve had years of Western countries shamelessly saying don’t develop coal, coal is bad” said Wright, adding that “that’s just nonsense, 100% nonsense. Coal transformed our world and made it better.”

For the Energy Secretary of the second largest carbon emitter in the world, climate change is a “real, physical phenomenon,” but that's not among the main problems in the world right now. Securing energy access to tens of millions of Africans is a priority. Therefore, the Trump Administration has closed down Power Africa, a major initiative started by the Obama Administration, back in 2013, with the aim of adding 30,000MW of clean power generation to the African mix. The same program also invested much into natural gas developments. That, together with the closing down of USAID, which oversaw the implementation of the program for all these years, could seriously change the US energy and foreign policy into Africa.

Washington could soon allow billions of US investments to go to hydrocarbon projects in Africa developing new Oil & Gas basins from🇩🇿Algeria to🇦🇴Angola. Also, the US would slash funding for renewable and power grid projects, from🇿🇲Zambia to🇸🇳Senegal, that were projected to diversify the growing African energy needs away from hydrocarbons and support the creation of local green energy industries.